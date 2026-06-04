Lacombe & District Family and Community Support Services

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Lacombe & District Family and Community Support Services

About this event

Clive Babysitting June 30th, 2026

5107 50th St

Clive, AB T0C 0Y0, Canada

Babysitting Training
$40

A course for responsible youth at least 11 years of age who want to become a babysitter or may already be one. Our babysitting course covers the responsibilities of a babysitter, safety tips for children of all ages, first aid, mealtimes, stages of play and development, diapering babies, basic childcare skills, and what to do in case of an emergency. Each student will receive a Babysitter Handbook and completion card.

Please bring a doll or teddy bear (build-a-bear size) on the class day.

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