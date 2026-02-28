Clive Athletic & Agricultural Society

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Clive Athletic & Agricultural Society

About this event

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Clive Bullarama - Small Town Showdown

5104 51 Ave

Clive, AB T0C 0Y0, Canada

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$

General Admission
$35

Full event access - includes the Bullarama and Cabaret.

Experience the excitement of live bull riding followed by an evening of live music and dancing. This ticket is for adults 18 and over.

Youth Admission
$15

Access to the Bullarama event.

Children entertainment includes face art, and money sandpit. Great for purchasing popcorn or other concession items.

An opportunity for young rodeo fans to experience the action and community atmosphere and be involved.

Cabaret Only
$10

Entry to the cabaret portion of the evening. Perfect for those joining later for live music, dancing, and the cabaret atmosphere.

Kids 5 & Under FREE
Free

Free admission to the Bullarama when accompanied by an adult.


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