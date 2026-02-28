Clive Bullarama - Small Town Showdown

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About this event
$
Full event access - includes the Bullarama and Cabaret.
Experience the excitement of live bull riding followed by an evening of live music and dancing. This ticket is for adults 18 and over.
Access to the Bullarama event.
Children entertainment includes face art, and money sandpit. Great for purchasing popcorn or other concession items.
An opportunity for young rodeo fans to experience the action and community atmosphere and be involved.
Entry to the cabaret portion of the evening. Perfect for those joining later for live music, dancing, and the cabaret atmosphere.
Free admission to the Bullarama when accompanied by an adult.
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