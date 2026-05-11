CLNB Staff Paint Night

We’re excited to introduce an upcoming CLNB Paint Night—a relaxed and creative opportunity to connect across teams and take a well-deserved pause from the day-to-day.

Join your colleagues for an engaging evening of painting, conversation, and collaboration. Whether you’re an experienced artist or simply looking to try something new, this event is designed to be inclusive, low-pressure, and fun.

Event Details

Location: Beef and Brand

Date & Time: June 9th at 6:00 PM

Cost: The Employee Engagement Committee will be subsidizing a portion of the event. Employees are asked to contribute $15.00 to participate.

This is a great opportunity to:

Strengthen cross-departmental relationships

Reconnect with colleagues in an informal setting

Express creativity and unwind in a supportive environment

All materials will be provided—just bring your enthusiasm.

We look forward to seeing you there and continuing to build a connected, engaged workplace community.

Warm regards,

Employee Engagement Committee