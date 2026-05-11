Community Living North Bay

Hosted by

Community Living North Bay

About this event

CLNB Staff Paint Night

260 Pinewood Park Dr

North Bay, ON P1B 8Z4, Canada

General Admission
$15

We’re excited to introduce an upcoming CLNB Paint Night—a relaxed and creative opportunity to connect across teams and take a well-deserved pause from the day-to-day. 

Join your colleagues for an engaging evening of painting, conversation, and collaboration. Whether you’re an experienced artist or simply looking to try something new, this event is designed to be inclusive, low-pressure, and fun. 

Event Details 
Location: Beef and Brand 
Date & Time: June 9th at 6:00 PM 
Cost: The Employee Engagement Committee will be subsidizing a portion of the event. Employees are asked to contribute $15.00 to participate. 

This is a great opportunity to: 

  • Strengthen cross-departmental relationships 
  • Reconnect with colleagues in an informal setting 
  • Express creativity and unwind in a supportive environment 

All materials will be provided—just bring your enthusiasm. 

We look forward to seeing you there and continuing to build a connected, engaged workplace community. 

Warm regards, 
Employee Engagement Committee 

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