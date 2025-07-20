Cloud 9 2025

Your ticket includes camping from Friday through Sunday and access to a full weekend of immersive programming.





Friday kicks off with a communal farm-to-table dinner in the gardens (optional add-on), followed by an acoustic set by OXEEMORE x MICROWAVE TOWER, hot tub and cold plunge sessions, a curated film screening, and guided nature walks to ease into the weekend.





Saturday invites you to ground and recharge with a wellness, breathwork, and movement session, explore hands-on sustainability workshops, and dance through 12 hours of music, culminating in a HEAVY after-hours party.





Sunday winds down with a nourishing farm-to-table breakfast (optional add-on) and a final chance to soak in the landscape before departure.