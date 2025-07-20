Cloud 9 2025

Hosted by
Your ticket includes camping from Friday through Sunday and access to a full weekend of immersive programming.
Friday kicks off with a communal farm-to-table dinner in the gardens (optional add-on), followed by an acoustic set by OXEEMORE x MICROWAVE TOWER, hot tub and cold plunge sessions, a curated film screening, and guided nature walks to ease into the weekend.
Saturday invites you to ground and recharge with a wellness, breathwork, and movement session, explore hands-on sustainability workshops, and dance through 12 hours of music, culminating in a HEAVY after-hours party.
Sunday winds down with a nourishing farm-to-table breakfast (optional add-on) and a final chance to soak in the landscape before departure.
Your ticket includes camping from Saturday to Sunday and full access to Saturday’s immersive programming.
Begin the day with a wellness, breathwork, and movement session, followed by engaging sustainability workshops designed to inspire and connect.
Dive into 12 hours of nonstop music, ending with a HEAVY after-hours party that goes into the morning.
Sunday wraps the weekend with a farm-to-table breakfast (optional add-on) and a final moment of calm before departure.
For those not wanting to/without the means of staying overnight, this pass is valid from 10AM Saturday to 1AM Sunday.
Your ticket includes full access to Saturday’s immersive programming: Start your day with a breath work and movement session, followed by hands-on sustainability workshops designed to inspire and connect. Then, dive into a full day of music, with performances running until 1AM.
Note: This pass does not include overnight camping or access to the HEAVY afterparty.
A designated driver is mandatory for all Saturday day pass holders — no exceptions. Please plan accordingly before arriving at the festival.
Focaccia pizza baked in-house dressed with apple sage sausage sourced from Seed to Sausage (Sharbot Lake, ON)
No.9 Gardens harvested vegetables + local cheese
German style potato salad harvested from No.9 Gardens including seedy mustard sourced from Mrs. Mcgarrigles (Merrickville, ON)
Fresh watermelon topped with Ontario goat feta and mint from No.9 Gardens.
Lemon, cucumber & mint iced tea made with organic tea sourced from Tea by G (Merrickville, ON)
All cooked and prepared with love by No.9 staff.
Ontario bacon & eggs produced by No.9 Garden's very own free range chickens.
Locally baked bread served with radish butter
Sweet breads (blueberry lemon/apple cinnamon)
Local apples
Coffee/Tea
All cooked and prepared with love by No.9 staff.
