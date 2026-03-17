Cloud 9 2026

Your ticket includes camping from Friday through Sunday and access to a full weekend of immersive programming.





Friday kicks off with a communal dinner in the gardens, followed by an intimate performance in the welcome center (artist to be announced soon), open access to our wellness stations, and guided nature walks to ease into the weekend.





Saturday invites you to ground and recharge with a breathwork and movement session, explore hands-on art and sustainability workshops, explore 50-acres of pure nature, and dance through 10 hours of music, culminating in an after-hours party.





Sunday winds down with a nourishing farm-to-table breakfast, and a final chance to soak in the landscape before departure.