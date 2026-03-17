Cloud 9 2026

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About this event
$
Your ticket includes camping from Friday through Sunday and access to a full weekend of immersive programming.
Friday kicks off with a communal dinner in the gardens, followed by an intimate performance in the welcome center (artist to be announced soon), open access to our wellness stations, and guided nature walks to ease into the weekend.
Saturday invites you to ground and recharge with a breathwork and movement session, explore hands-on art and sustainability workshops, explore 50-acres of pure nature, and dance through 10 hours of music, culminating in an after-hours party.
Sunday winds down with a nourishing farm-to-table breakfast, and a final chance to soak in the landscape before departure.
Your ticket includes camping from Saturday to Sunday and full access to Saturday’s immersive programming.
Begin the day with a breathwork and movement session, followed by hands-on art and sustainability workshops designed to inspire and connect.
Dive into 10 hours of nonstop music, ending with an after-hours party that goes into the morning.
Sunday wraps the weekend with a farm-to-table breakfast and a final moment of calm before departure.
For those not wanting to/without the means of staying overnight, this pass is valid from 10AM Saturday to 1AM Sunday.
Your ticket includes full access to Saturday’s immersive programming: Start your day with a breath work and movement session, followed by hands-on art and sustainability workshops designed to inspire and connect. Then, dive into a full day of music, with performances running until 1AM.
Note: This pass does not include overnight camping or access to the afterparty.
A designated driver is mandatory for all Saturday day pass holders — no exceptions. Please plan accordingly before arriving at the festival.
Same as the general weekend pass but buy three passes, get the fourth free. Cloud 9 is better when you arrive together, and so is the planet.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!