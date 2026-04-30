Clown School: Fundamentals (May 2026)

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About this event
Victoria BC
May 29th - 31st
Friday: 6 - 10 pm
Saturday & Sunday: 2 - 6 pm
The total cost is $250. Payment for the remainder will be taken before the class starts.
If you are unable to attend due to sickness, your deposit can be transferred to the next class. Deposits may only be transferred once, after which point they will be forfeited.
May 29th - 31st
Friday: 6 - 10 pm
Saturday & Sunday: 2 - 6 pm
If you are unable to attend due to sickness, your payment can be transferred to the next class.
$
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