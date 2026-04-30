Atomic Vaudeville

Hosted by

Atomic Vaudeville

About this event

Clown School: Fundamentals (May 2026)

Chinatown

Victoria BC

DEPOSIT for Full Weekend
$125

May 29th - 31st

Friday: 6 - 10 pm

Saturday & Sunday: 2 - 6 pm


The total cost is $250. Payment for the remainder will be taken before the class starts.


If you are unable to attend due to sickness, your deposit can be transferred to the next class. Deposits may only be transferred once, after which point they will be forfeited. 

Full Payment
$250

May 29th - 31st

Friday: 6 - 10 pm

Saturday & Sunday: 2 - 6 pm


If you are unable to attend due to sickness, your payment can be transferred to the next class.

Add a donation for Atomic Vaudeville

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!