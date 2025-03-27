CLSH Annual Golf Tournament - Sponsorship Opportunities 2025!

Your company name will be placed at a tee which every golfer will see
On each place setting there will be a listing of the sponsors' names.
Your sponsorship will be recognized at the tournament and on our social media
GOLF CART SPONSOR - $1500.00 - 2 opportunities
$1,500
Your company name will be placed on all golf carts
On each place setting there will be a listing of the sponsors' names
Your sponsorship will be recognized at the tournament, and on our social media
SUN SPONSOR #TOGETHERWESHINE – $3500.00 – 2 opportunities
$3,500
Includes one foursome
Prominent recognition in the banquet hall during the wrap up dinner
Your sponsorship will be recognized at the tournament, and on our social media
Includes opportunity to have a company booth on the course
