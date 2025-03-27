CLSH Annual Golf Tournament - Sponsorship Opportunities 2025!

42990 Front Rd

Seaforth, ON N0K 1W0, Canada

HOLE SPONSOR
$250
Your company name will be placed at a tee which every golfer will see On each place setting there will be a listing of the sponsors' names. Your sponsorship will be recognized at the tournament and on our social media
GOLF CART SPONSOR - $1500.00 - 2 opportunities
$1,500
Your company name will be placed on all golf carts On each place setting there will be a listing of the sponsors' names Your sponsorship will be recognized at the tournament, and on our social media
SUN SPONSOR #TOGETHERWESHINE – $3500.00 – 2 opportunities
$3,500
Includes one foursome Prominent recognition in the banquet hall during the wrap up dinner Your sponsorship will be recognized at the tournament, and on our social media Includes opportunity to have a company booth on the course

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!