Community Living South Huron

Hosted by

Community Living South Huron

About this event

CLSH Annual Golf Tournament - Sponsorship Opportunities 2026!

42990 Front Rd

Seaforth, ON N0K 1W0, Canada

HOLE SPONSOR
$250

Your company name will be placed at a tee which every golfer will see
On each place setting there will be a listing of the sponsors' names.
Your sponsorship will be recognized at the tournament and on our social media

GOLF CART SPONSOR - $1500.00 - 2 opportunities
$1,500

Your company name will be placed on all golf carts
On each place setting there will be a listing of the sponsors' names
Your sponsorship will be recognized at the tournament, and on our social media

SUN SPONSOR #TOGETHERWESHINE – $3500.00 – 2 opportunities
$3,500

Includes one foursome
Prominent recognition in the banquet hall during the wrap up dinner
Your sponsorship will be recognized at the tournament, and on our social media
Includes opportunity to have a company booth on the course

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!