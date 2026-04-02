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Pointe Claire Yacht Club

Club de Voile Pointe Claire Yacht Club's Auction

Pick-up location

1 Av. Cartier, Pointe-Claire, QC H9S 4R3, Canada

Xantrex Portable Flexible Solar Panel Kit item
Xantrex Portable Flexible Solar Panel Kit item
Xantrex Portable Flexible Solar Panel Kit
$50

Starting bid

SLEEK, LIGHTWEIGHT, POWER ON THE GO APPLICATIONS: 100W The Xantrex Solar 100W portable flex kit features an incredibly lightweight and compact solution. The panel is half the weight and a quarter the size of most 100W portable kits in the market today. The solar kit includes a 10A charge controller and system hardware that is designed as a plug-n-play charging solution. Users have the ability to connect to their batteries using ring terminals, battery clamps, or an SAE connector for pre-wired RV solar ports. The charge controller and adapter cables are stored in a built-in storage pouch. Adjustable tilting legs allow the user to orient their panels at the perfect angle towards the sun. These portable kits fold into an easy-to-store location and is ideal for applications where it may be impractical to have a permanently mounted solar panel

Xantrex Portable Flexible Solar Panel Kit item
Xantrex Portable Flexible Solar Panel Kit item
Xantrex Portable Flexible Solar Panel Kit
$50

Starting bid

SLEEK, LIGHTWEIGHT, POWER ON THE GO APPLICATIONS: 100W The Xantrex Solar 100W portable flex kit features an incredibly lightweight and compact solution. The panel is half the weight and a quarter the size of most 100W portable kits in the market today. The solar kit includes a 10A charge controller and system hardware that is designed as a plug-n-play charging solution. Users have the ability to connect to their batteries using ring terminals, battery clamps, or an SAE connector for pre-wired RV solar ports. The charge controller and adapter cables are stored in a built-in storage pouch. Adjustable tilting legs allow the user to orient their panels at the perfect angle towards the sun. These portable kits fold into an easy-to-store location and is ideal for applications where it may be impractical to have a permanently mounted solar panel

Teak table square item
Teak table square item
Teak table square item
Teak table square
$50

Starting bid

ENGLISH

ARB Teak Folding Side Square Table – 20” (TAB062)

  • Retail value: $349.00
  • Suitable for indoor and outdoor use

FRANÇAIS

Table d’appoint carrée pliante en teck ARB – 20 po (TAB062)

  • Valeur au détail : 349,00 $
  • Utilisation intérieure et extérieure
Round teak table - Table ronde en teck item
Round teak table - Table ronde en teck item
Round teak table - Table ronde en teck
$50

Starting bid

ENGLISH

ARB Teak Folding Side Round Table – 20” (TAB192)

  • Retail value: $369.00
  • Suitable for indoor and outdoor use

FRANÇAIS

Table d’appoint ronde pliante en teck ARB – 20 po (TAB192)

  • Valeur au détail : 369,00 $
  • Utilisation intérieure et extérieure
Private Dinghy Lessons with Adam item
Private Dinghy Lessons with Adam
$50

Starting bid

3 hours private lesson with Adam Girling

Private Dinghy Lesson with Pearl Zhou item
Private Dinghy Lesson with Pearl Zhou
$50

Starting bid

3 hour private lesson with Pearl Zhou

North Sails Custom TRY BAG item
North Sails Custom TRY BAG
$50

Starting bid

Black North Sails TRY Bag

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