Club de Voile Pointe Claire Yacht Club's Auction

SLEEK, LIGHTWEIGHT, POWER ON THE GO APPLICATIONS: 100W The Xantrex Solar 100W portable flex kit features an incredibly lightweight and compact solution. The panel is half the weight and a quarter the size of most 100W portable kits in the market today. The solar kit includes a 10A charge controller and system hardware that is designed as a plug-n-play charging solution. Users have the ability to connect to their batteries using ring terminals, battery clamps, or an SAE connector for pre-wired RV solar ports. The charge controller and adapter cables are stored in a built-in storage pouch. Adjustable tilting legs allow the user to orient their panels at the perfect angle towards the sun. These portable kits fold into an easy-to-store location and is ideal for applications where it may be impractical to have a permanently mounted solar panel