Club Handball Dieppe's Shop

Offered by
About this shop
Hummel size 1 ball for general practice.
Club uniform for the 2025-2026 season. Will be used for competition matches and fundraising activities.
Available in sizes from XS to XL.
Club branded T-Shirt. Available in sizes XS to XL.
Material: 100% polyester
*Prices based on last year's cost, subject to change.
Club branded long sleeve T-Shirt. Available in sizes XS to XL.
Material: 100% polyester
*Prices based on last year's cost, subject to change.
Club branded Hoodie. Available in sizes XS to XL. Embroidered name is $3 extra charge.
Material: 77% cotton, 22% polyester, 1% viscose
*Prices based on last year's cost, subject to change.
Club branded Joggers. Available in sizes XS to XL.
Material: 70% cotton, 30% polyester
*Prices based on last year's cost, subject to change.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!