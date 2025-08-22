Club Handball Dieppe's Shop

Club Handball Dieppe Inc.

Ball - Hummel S1 item
Ball - Hummel S1
$40

Hummel size 1 ball for general practice.

Uniform (female) item
Uniform (female)
$70

Club uniform for the 2025-2026 season. Will be used for competition matches and fundraising activities.


Available in sizes from XS to XL.

T-Shirt item
T-Shirt
$20.70

Club branded T-Shirt. Available in sizes XS to XL.

Material: 100% polyester


*Prices based on last year's cost, subject to change.

T-Shirt (long sleeve) item
T-Shirt (long sleeve)
$26.50

Club branded long sleeve T-Shirt. Available in sizes XS to XL.

Material: 100% polyester


*Prices based on last year's cost, subject to change.

Hoodie item
Hoodie
$43

Club branded Hoodie. Available in sizes XS to XL. Embroidered name is $3 extra charge.

Material: 77% cotton, 22% polyester, 1% viscose


*Prices based on last year's cost, subject to change.

Joggers item
Joggers
$30

Club branded Joggers. Available in sizes XS to XL.

Material: 70% cotton, 30% polyester


*Prices based on last year's cost, subject to change.

