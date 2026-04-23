CMF Founding Flight Crew

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About the memberships
Silver members receive a commemorative wing pin, website recognition, project updates, and an invitation to the groundbreaking ceremony.
Gold members receive all Silver benefits, plus additional recognition within the Museum as a visible supporter helping build early momentum.
Platinum+ members play a leading role in helping shape the Museum’s future. Includes all Gold benefits, plus sneak peek access, exclusive opportunities, and enhanced connection to the project as it progresses.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!