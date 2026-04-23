Canadian Museum Of Flight Association

Offered by

Canadian Museum Of Flight Association

About the memberships

CMF Founding Flight Crew

Silver
$250

Silver members receive a commemorative wing pin, website recognition, project updates, and an invitation to the groundbreaking ceremony.

Gold
$1,250

Gold members receive all Silver benefits, plus additional recognition within the Museum as a visible supporter helping build early momentum.

Platinum+
$5,000

Platinum+ members play a leading role in helping shape the Museum’s future. Includes all Gold benefits, plus sneak peek access, exclusive opportunities, and enhanced connection to the project as it progresses.

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