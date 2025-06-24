CMS PNE & Playland Auction 2025

Total Value: $110. Please read full description: Each Playland Thrill Pass has a retail value of $55, and includes admission and access to over 20 rides and is valid for use on any single day during the regular Playland operating season running from May 17 – August 15, 2025 (dates may change).
Tickets are date-specific and only valid for the date selected. Tickets are non-transferable.
Tickets are NOT valid during the 2025 Fair at the PNE from August 16,– September 1, 2025.
For open dates, operating times and pricing options, please visit www.pne.ca/fair. Codes for tickets will be emailed to winners once auction closes.
Playland Thrill Pass x 2
$50
Starting bid
PNE Fair Gate Admission Pass x 2
$20
Starting bid
Total Value: $50. Please read full description: FAIR GATE ADMISSION PASS DETAILS
Each Fair Gate Admission Pass has a retail value of $25.00 and includes admission to the PNE Fair on any open day between August
16, – September 1, 2025.
Playland rides & Summer Nights Concerts are NOT included in fair gate admission and must be purchased separately. For open dates, operating times and pricing options, please visit www.pne.ca/fair. Codes for tickets will be emailed to winners once auction closes.
PNE Fair Gate Admission Pass x 2
$20
Starting bid
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!