CMS Silent Auction 2026

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Starting bid
Valued at over $2000. 3 night stay in a standard room at Fairmont Chateau Whistler. Blackout dates December 15 to Januray 5. Certificate is valid for 1 year.
Starting bid
Valued at $200. Authenticated Jose Berrios Autographed Baseball.
Starting bid
Valued at $300. Vancouver Canuks Brock Boeser Signed Hockey Stick donated by Brock Boeser from his personal collection.
Starting bid
Valued at $164. Two tickets to the Merry Wives of Windsor or Macbeth for the June to Sept 2026 Season.
Starting bid
Valued at $100+. Thrifty Gift Basket w/ $25 gift card.
Starting bid
$50 gift card to Glowplay Indoor Playground.
Starting bid
$50 Play Card to Castle Fun Park.
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$50 gift card to Mint Hair Lounge
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Valued at $40. Gift card for $40 to The Golden Boot.
Starting bid
Valued at $450. For up to 10 people. Please note: participants must buy paintballs. When you call, you will be required to pay for each players first 100 paintballs at $14.99 + tax per play. Guns and all equipment is included.
Starting bid
Valued at $50. $25 DeckHeadz Gift Card, pin and keychain.
Starting bid
Valued at $260. Must use all 8 tickets together. Valid for any show.
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Valued at $85. 1 Family Pass to HR Macmilan Space Center.
Starting bid
Valued at $80. Wine Tasting for 4 at Krause Berry Farms.
Starting bid
Valued at $190. Kumsheen Rafting - one adult rafting trip on our Devil’s Gorge Run, which is valid for the 2026 Season. This rafting trip is valued at $189 plus tax per person and includes four hours of rafting on the Thompson River
Starting bid
Valued at $65. 2 person scavenger hunt with date night upgrade - valid one year.
Starting bid
Valued at $90. Scavenger Hunt for up to 10 people - valid one year.
Starting bid
Valued at $90. Scavenger Hunt for up to 10 people - valid one year.
Starting bid
Starting bid
Valued at $125.00 and is for up to 4 people. Dated April 11 2025 and valid for 4 months.
Starting bid
Valued at $125.00 and is for up to 4 people. Dated April 11 2025 and valid for 4 months.
Starting bid
Valued at $125.00 and is for up to 4 people. Dated April 11 2025 and valid for 4 months.
Starting bid
Valued at $45. 100% cotton custom made.
Starting bid
Valued at $80. The Aeroccino 3 milk frother offers a quick and simple way of preparing perfect milk froth with a light and airy consistency for hot and cold specialities. And it’s not just for coffee - use the Aeroccino 3 for other frothed beverages such as matcha and hot chocolate.Create light, creamy hot milk in approx. 70-80 seconds by pressing the button once. For cold milk froth, perfect for an iced recipe, press the button for 2 seconds until it lights up blue. Your cold frothed milk will be ready in approximately 60 seconds.
Starting bid
1 x $25 off any service gift certificate at Ombre Beauty Bar
Starting bid
1 x $25 off any service gift certificate at Ombre Beauty Bar
Starting bid
Valued at $80+ and includes Pro 300 toothbrush, Crest Oral Health Rinse, Oral hygiene travel kit, PDG travel cup with straw, Bathroom Mirror, Pen, Sand Timer & Basket.
Starting bid
Valued at $165. One Month of our Bronze Membership which grants one class a week and unlimited open gym time.
Starting bid
2 x 2026 Playland One-Day Passes.
Starting bid
Valued at $50. 1 x Single Day Camp Voucher at Rainforest Camps.
Starting bid
Valued at $50. 1 x Single Day Camp Voucher at Rainforest Camps.
Starting bid
Valued at $50. 1 x Single Day Camp Voucher at Rainforest Camps.
Starting bid
Valued at $50. 1 x Single Day Camp Voucher at Rainforest Camps.
Starting bid
Valued at $160. 2 x Summer Adventure pass (4 different activities) for Revelstoke Summer 2026 season.
Starting bid
Valued at $160. 2 x Summer Adventure pass (4 different activities) for Revelstoke Summer 2026 season.
Starting bid
Valued at $195. RVN Wellness - x 10 Yoga drop in classes.
Starting bid
Valued at $25. Spaghetti Factory $25 gift card. Expires October 2027.
Starting bid
Valued at $140. Vancouver Bandits 4 tickets to a 2026 regular season Bandits home game of the winner’s choice.
Starting bid
Valued at $380. Brand new in box. Makes a perfect gift or treat. Adult bidders only.
Starting bid
Valued at $90. 2 person pass that includes a huge sauna, cold, plunge tubs, and red light therapy as well as kombucha on tap and green tea. The experience is 90 minutes. Relisted due to technical difficulties.
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