CMS Silent Auction 2026

Valued at $80. The Aeroccino 3 milk frother offers a quick and simple way of preparing perfect milk froth with a light and airy consistency for hot and cold specialities. And it’s not just for coffee - use the Aeroccino 3 for other frothed beverages such as matcha and hot chocolate.Create light, creamy hot milk in approx. 70-80 seconds by pressing the button once. For cold milk froth, perfect for an iced recipe, press the button for 2 seconds until it lights up blue. Your cold frothed milk will be ready in approximately 60 seconds.