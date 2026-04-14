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THE COQUITLAM MONTESSORI SOCIETY

About this event

Sales closed

CMS Silent Auction 2026

Whistler Fairmont 3 Night Stay item
Whistler Fairmont 3 Night Stay
$800

Starting bid

Valued at over $2000. 3 night stay in a standard room at Fairmont Chateau Whistler. Blackout dates December 15 to Januray 5. Certificate is valid for 1 year.

Authenticated Jose Berrios Autographed Baseball item
Authenticated Jose Berrios Autographed Baseball
$50

Starting bid

Valued at $200. Authenticated Jose Berrios Autographed Baseball.

Vancouver Canuks Brock Boeser Signed Hockey Stick item
Vancouver Canuks Brock Boeser Signed Hockey Stick item
Vancouver Canuks Brock Boeser Signed Hockey Stick item
Vancouver Canuks Brock Boeser Signed Hockey Stick
$100

Starting bid

Valued at $300. Vancouver Canuks Brock Boeser Signed Hockey Stick donated by Brock Boeser from his personal collection.

Bard On The Beach Tickets x 2 item
Bard On The Beach Tickets x 2
$80

Starting bid

Valued at $164. Two tickets to the Merry Wives of Windsor or Macbeth for the June to Sept 2026 Season.

Thrifty Gift Basket w/ $25 gift card item
Thrifty Gift Basket w/ $25 gift card
$50

Starting bid

Valued at $100+. Thrifty Gift Basket w/ $25 gift card.

Glowplay Indoor Playground $50 gift card item
Glowplay Indoor Playground $50 gift card
$25

Starting bid

$50 gift card to Glowplay Indoor Playground.

Castle Fun Park $50 Play Card item
Castle Fun Park $50 Play Card
$25

Starting bid

$50 Play Card to Castle Fun Park.

Mint Hair Lounge $50 gift card item
Mint Hair Lounge $50 gift card
$20

Starting bid

$50 gift card to Mint Hair Lounge

The Golden Boot $40 Gift Card item
The Golden Boot $40 Gift Card
$20

Starting bid

Valued at $40. Gift card for $40 to The Golden Boot.

Paintball at DeltaForce item
Paintball at DeltaForce item
Paintball at DeltaForce
$75

Starting bid

Valued at $450. For up to 10 people. Please note: participants must buy paintballs. When you call, you will be required to pay for each players first 100 paintballs at $14.99 + tax per play. Guns and all equipment is included.

DeckHeadz Gift Card + merch item
DeckHeadz Gift Card + merch
$10

Starting bid

Valued at $50. $25 DeckHeadz Gift Card, pin and keychain.

House of Comedy BC x 8 Tickets item
House of Comedy BC x 8 Tickets
$50

Starting bid

Valued at $260. Must use all 8 tickets together. Valid for any show.

HR Macmilan Space Center Family Pass item
HR Macmilan Space Center Family Pass
$30

Starting bid

Valued at $85. 1 Family Pass to HR Macmilan Space Center.

Krause Berry Farms Wine Tasting for 4 item
Krause Berry Farms Wine Tasting for 4
$30

Starting bid

Valued at $80. Wine Tasting for 4 at Krause Berry Farms.

Kumsheen Rafting - Rafting Trip item
Kumsheen Rafting - Rafting Trip
$50

Starting bid

Valued at $190. Kumsheen Rafting - one adult rafting trip on our Devil’s Gorge Run, which is valid for the 2026 Season. This rafting trip is valued at $189 plus tax per person and includes four hours of rafting on the Thompson River

Let's Roam Date Night item
Let's Roam Date Night item
Let's Roam Date Night
$10

Starting bid

Valued at $65. 2 person scavenger hunt with date night upgrade - valid one year.

Let's Roam Scavenger Hunt item
Let's Roam Scavenger Hunt item
Let's Roam Scavenger Hunt
$20

Starting bid

Valued at $90. Scavenger Hunt for up to 10 people - valid one year.

Let's Roam Scavenger Hunt item
Let's Roam Scavenger Hunt item
Let's Roam Scavenger Hunt
$20

Starting bid

Valued at $90. Scavenger Hunt for up to 10 people - valid one year.

Lift
$75

Starting bid

Lulu Winery 1 x Tour & Tasting Vouchers item
Lulu Winery 1 x Tour & Tasting Vouchers
$50

Starting bid

Valued at $125.00 and is for up to 4 people. Dated April 11 2025 and valid for 4 months.

Lulu Winery 1 x Tour & Tasting Vouchers item
Lulu Winery 1 x Tour & Tasting Vouchers
$50

Starting bid

Valued at $125.00 and is for up to 4 people. Dated April 11 2025 and valid for 4 months.

Lulu Winery 1 x Tour & Tasting Vouchers item
Lulu Winery 1 x Tour & Tasting Vouchers
$50

Starting bid

Valued at $125.00 and is for up to 4 people. Dated April 11 2025 and valid for 4 months.

Montessori T-Shirts x 2 - Adult Large & Kids Medium item
Montessori T-Shirts x 2 - Adult Large & Kids Medium item
Montessori T-Shirts x 2 - Adult Large & Kids Medium
$20

Starting bid

Valued at $45. 100% cotton custom made.

Nespresso Aeroccino 3 Milk Frother item
Nespresso Aeroccino 3 Milk Frother item
Nespresso Aeroccino 3 Milk Frother
$30

Starting bid

Valued at $80. The Aeroccino 3 milk frother offers a quick and simple way of preparing perfect milk froth with a light and airy consistency for hot and cold specialities. And it’s not just for coffee - use the Aeroccino 3 for other frothed beverages such as matcha and hot chocolate.Create light, creamy hot milk in approx. 70-80 seconds by pressing the button once. For cold milk froth, perfect for an iced recipe, press the button for 2 seconds until it lights up blue. Your cold frothed milk will be ready in approximately 60 seconds.

Ombre Beauty Bar $25 Gift Card item
Ombre Beauty Bar $25 Gift Card
$10

Starting bid

1 x $25 off any service gift certificate at Ombre Beauty Bar

Ombre Beauty Bar $25 Gift Card item
Ombre Beauty Bar $25 Gift Card
$10

Starting bid

1 x $25 off any service gift certificate at Ombre Beauty Bar

PDG Dental Basket item
PDG Dental Basket
$15

Starting bid

Valued at $80+ and includes Pro 300 toothbrush, Crest Oral Health Rinse, Oral hygiene travel kit, PDG travel cup with straw, Bathroom Mirror, Pen, Sand Timer & Basket.

Origins Parkour 1 Month Membership item
Origins Parkour 1 Month Membership
$50

Starting bid

Valued at $165.  One Month of our Bronze Membership which grants one class a week and unlimited open gym time.

2026 Playland One-Day Passes x 2 item
2026 Playland One-Day Passes x 2
$30

Starting bid

2 x 2026 Playland One-Day Passes.

Rainforest Camps 1 x Single Day Camp Voucher item
Rainforest Camps 1 x Single Day Camp Voucher
$25

Starting bid

Valued at $50. 1 x Single Day Camp Voucher at Rainforest Camps.

Rainforest Camps 1 x Single Day Camp Voucher item
Rainforest Camps 1 x Single Day Camp Voucher
$25

Starting bid

Valued at $50. 1 x Single Day Camp Voucher at Rainforest Camps.

Rainforest Camps 1 x Single Day Camp Voucher item
Rainforest Camps 1 x Single Day Camp Voucher
$25

Starting bid

Valued at $50. 1 x Single Day Camp Voucher at Rainforest Camps.

Rainforest Camps 1 x Single Day Camp Voucher item
Rainforest Camps 1 x Single Day Camp Voucher
$25

Starting bid

Valued at $50. 1 x Single Day Camp Voucher at Rainforest Camps.

Revelstoke Mountain Resort 2 x summer adventure pass item
Revelstoke Mountain Resort 2 x summer adventure pass
$80

Starting bid

Valued at $160. 2 x Summer Adventure pass (4 different activities) for Revelstoke Summer 2026 season.

Revelstoke Mountain Resort 2 x summer adventure pass item
Revelstoke Mountain Resort 2 x summer adventure pass
$80

Starting bid

Valued at $160. 2 x Summer Adventure pass (4 different activities) for Revelstoke Summer 2026 season.

RVN Wellness x 10 Yoga drop in classes item
RVN Wellness x 10 Yoga drop in classes
$75

Starting bid

Valued at $195. RVN Wellness - x 10 Yoga drop in classes.

Spaghetti Factory $25 gift card item
Spaghetti Factory $25 gift card
$12

Starting bid

Valued at $25. Spaghetti Factory $25 gift card. Expires October 2027.

Vancouver Bandits 4 tickets item
Vancouver Bandits 4 tickets
$60

Starting bid

Valued at $140. Vancouver Bandits 4 tickets to a 2026 regular season Bandits home game of the winner’s choice.

Bottle of Hennessy - XO The Original item
Bottle of Hennessy - XO The Original
$125

Starting bid

Valued at $380. Brand new in box. Makes a perfect gift or treat. Adult bidders only.

Lift - 2 x sauna + cold plunge pass item
Lift - 2 x sauna + cold plunge pass
$50

Starting bid

Valued at $90. 2 person pass that includes a huge sauna, cold, plunge tubs, and red light therapy as well as kombucha on tap and green tea. The experience is 90 minutes. Relisted due to technical difficulties.

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