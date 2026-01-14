CMW-KW Fundraising Silent Auction

Hosted by
About this event
50 Kent Ave, Suite 204, Kitchener, ON N2G 3R2, Canada
Starting bid
Celebrate your story with an exquisite fine art portrait experience by Artage Portrait Studios, renowned purveyors of timeless portraiture for over a decade.
For more than 20 years, Artage Portraits has been recognized as one of the top portrait studios in the world, creating one-of-a-kind fine art portraits crafted with masterful hand artistry. Families travel from across Canada to experience our modern, Renaissance-inspired style. They have been honored to serve a Prime Minister’s family, Toronto Maple Leaf players, and many of the city’s most affluent families and public figures.
This $3,000 gift certificate can be applied toward a personalized family, couple, or individual portrait session and a stunning 14" Fine Art print.
A keepsake designed to last for generations.
Each portrait is crafted with masterful attention to detail, lighting, and artistry, resulting in a piece that beautifully reflects the essence of you and your loved ones.
Value: $3,000
Generously Donated by : Artage Portrait Studios
Starting bid
Beautiful Black shawl with hand embroidery.
Generously Donated by: Fauzia Mazhar
Starting bid
Harma silver bracelet in a gift box.
Generously Donated by: Fauzia Mazhar
Starting bid
4x6 mirrored decorated picture frames.
Generously donated by: Fariba Chaghand
Starting bid
4x6 mirrored picture frame.
Generously Donated by: Fariba Chaghand
Starting bid
Wall hanging triple shelf
60x20x80 cm or 25.6 x 7.9 x 31.5 Inches.
Generously donated by Fariba Chaghand
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!