CMW-KW Fundraising Silent Auction

14" Fine Art Family Portrait Gift Certificate - Artage Portraits.

Celebrate your story with an exquisite fine art portrait experience by Artage Portrait Studios, renowned purveyors of timeless portraiture for over a decade.



For more than 20 years, Artage Portraits has been recognized as one of the top portrait studios in the world, creating one-of-a-kind fine art portraits crafted with masterful hand artistry. Families travel from across Canada to experience our modern, Renaissance-inspired style. They have been honored to serve a Prime Minister’s family, Toronto Maple Leaf players, and many of the city’s most affluent families and public figures.

This $3,000 gift certificate can be applied toward a personalized family, couple, or individual portrait session and a stunning 14" Fine Art print.



A keepsake designed to last for generations.

Each portrait is crafted with masterful attention to detail, lighting, and artistry, resulting in a piece that beautifully reflects the essence of you and your loved ones.

Value: $3,000



Generously Donated by : Artage Portrait Studios



