Centre For Mutual Wellbeing

Hosted by

Centre For Mutual Wellbeing

About this event

Sales closed

CMW-KW Fundraising Silent Auction

Pick-up location

50 Kent Ave, Suite 204, Kitchener, ON N2G 3R2, Canada

Artage Fine Art Portrait Gift Certificate – $3,000 Value item
Artage Fine Art Portrait Gift Certificate – $3,000 Value item
Artage Fine Art Portrait Gift Certificate – $3,000 Value
$300

Starting bid

14" Fine Art Family Portrait Gift Certificate - Artage Portraits.

Celebrate your story with an exquisite fine art portrait experience by Artage Portrait Studios, renowned purveyors of timeless portraiture for over a decade.

For more than 20 years, Artage Portraits has been recognized as one of the top portrait studios in the world, creating one-of-a-kind fine art portraits crafted with masterful hand artistry. Families travel from across Canada to experience our modern, Renaissance-inspired style. They have been honored to serve a Prime Minister’s familyToronto Maple Leaf players, and many of the city’s most affluent families and public figures.

This $3,000 gift certificate can be applied toward a personalized family, couple, or individual portrait session and a stunning 14" Fine Art print.

A keepsake designed to last for generations.

Each portrait is crafted with masterful attention to detail, lighting, and artistry, resulting in a piece that beautifully reflects the essence of you and your loved ones.

Value: $3,000


Generously Donated by : Artage Portrait Studios


Beautiful Black shawl with hand embroidery. item
Beautiful Black shawl with hand embroidery.
$20

Starting bid

Beautiful Black shawl with hand embroidery.

Generously Donated by: Fauzia Mazhar

Harma silver bracelet item
Harma silver bracelet
$20

Starting bid

Harma silver bracelet in a gift box.

Generously Donated by: Fauzia Mazhar

Mirrored picture frame item
Mirrored picture frame
$5

Starting bid

4x6 mirrored decorated picture frames.

Generously donated by: Fariba Chaghand

Mirrored Picture frame. item
Mirrored Picture frame.
$5

Starting bid

4x6 mirrored picture frame.

Generously Donated by: Fariba Chaghand

Wall hanging triple shelf item
Wall hanging triple shelf
$15

Starting bid

Wall hanging triple shelf

60x20x80 cm or 25.6 x 7.9 x 31.5 Inches.

Generously donated by Fariba Chaghand

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!