Coalition For Justice And Human Rights 2026 Memberships

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About the memberships
Renews yearly on: January 1
As an organizational member you are invited to bring forward any human rights or advocacy issues to the Coalition for support. You will also be invited to participate in any working groups that are of interest.
*All meetings are optional
Renews yearly on: January 1
As an individual member you are invited to all board and working group meetings you are interested in. You will also be invited to participate in any working groups that are of interest.
If the membership fee is a barrier to entry, please email [email protected] and we will can arrange to waive the fee
*All meetings are optional
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