Cobalt Mining Museum - Become a Member

Annual members receive free admission for the account holder for the year, along with 3 guest passes, and an invite to any exhibition opening receptions.
The Crew Lead Memberships are the backbone of funding new exhibits and experiences every year. This level membership gives the account holder free admission for a year, 5 guest passes per year, and their name recorded under the Crew Lead list on our Founders and Friends Display, and an invite to any exhibition opening receptions.
Admission for family of four for a year, along with 3 guest passes per year.
The Hoist Operator Members are integral to the success of the Cobalt Mining Museum and therefore get free admission for a year for themselves and a partner, 5 free guest passes per year, them and their partner's name added to the Hoist Operators' list on the Founders and Friends Display, an invite to any exhibition opening receptions, and an invitation to the VIP Members Night.
The Mine Manager Members are our generous supporters, and therefore indispensable to the work we do. The Mine Manger Membership level provides free admission for a year for themselves and a partner, 5 free guest passes per year, them and their partner's name added to the Mine Manager Membership list on the Founders and Friends Display, an invite to any exhibition opening receptions, and an invitation to the VIP Members Night.
This lifetime membership does not expire, and provides free admission for the account holder, along with 5 free guest passes per year, their name added to the Silver Baron Membership list on the Founders and Friends Display, an invite to any exhibition opening receptions, and an invitation to the VIP Members Night.
The Organization Membership allows the organization to provide free admission for the account holder and their group for a year. (For groups up to 6 individuals). Organizations who hold an active membership will be added to our Sponsors List on the Founders and Friends Display. (Please make sure to select "This is a Corporate/Organization Purchase" when filling out your information.)
