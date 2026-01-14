COBEQUID WILDLIFE REHABILITATION CENTRE's Silent Auction

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
This is a voucher for tickets.
Winning bid can choose to arrange pickup or to have certificate mailed
Starting bid
Gift certificate for up to 200.00 redeemable with Halifax Harbour Tours. 4 seats for a 2026 tour.
Winning bid can choose to arrange pickup or to have certificate mailed
Starting bid
Adidas ladies active wear dress size m. Holloway ladies light zip up jacket size M
Items can be picked up in Halifax/Truro or shipped at winning bidders expense
Starting bid
Manufactured right here in Canada by Canadian Family Owned Springwall Sleep Products, this 11” medium plush Chiropractic mattress is built to last while providing comfort and support.
This Queen size mattress has a wonderful combination of 1,200 individually pocketed zoned coils, copper gel infused high-density bio foam, and super soft comfort foam with gel infused quilting. Retail value $1199.
The mattress is conveniently compressed and roll packed and the box is 18" x 18" x 43".
Mattress can be picked up in Halifax/Truro or shipped at winning bidders expense
