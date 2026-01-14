COBEQUID WILDLIFE REHABILITATION CENTRE's Silent Auction

Manufactured right here in Canada by Canadian Family Owned Springwall Sleep Products, this 11” medium plush Chiropractic mattress is built to last while providing comfort and support.

This Queen size mattress has a wonderful combination of 1,200 individually pocketed zoned coils, copper gel infused high-density bio foam, and super soft comfort foam with gel infused quilting. Retail value $1199.

The mattress is conveniently compressed and roll packed and the box is 18" x 18" x 43".





Mattress can be picked up in Halifax/Truro or shipped at winning bidders expense