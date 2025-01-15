Centre communautaire Tyndale St-Georges Community Centre

Cocktail Dinatoire - Tyndale's 2025 Spring Fundraiser

377 Rue Richmond

Montréal, QC H3J 1T9, Canada

General admission
$275
Your ticket includes 2 drinks, a variety of canapés, food stations and dessert.
Tyndale Empowerment Sponsor (Event Sponsor)
$20,000
6 complimentary tickets to the event; Logo on the sponsorship banner; Mention at the microphone during the event; Logo on the Events page of Tyndale’s website; A post on social media; Award during the event; Recognition in our Annual Report and newsletter; Mention in press release; Exclusivity in sector; Naming rights for the event. *Please consider sending a cheque for sponsorship purchases.
Tyndale Community Sponsor
$10,000
4 complimentary tickets to the event; Logo on the sponsorship banner; Mention at the microphone during the event; Logo on the Events page of Tyndale’s website; A post on social media; Award during the event; Recognition in newsletter.
Tyndale Partnership Sponsor
$7,500
4 complimentary tickets to the event; Logo on the sponsorship banner; Mention at the microphone during the event; Logo on the Events page of Tyndale’s website; A post on social media.
Tyndale Program Sponsor
$5,000
2 complimentary tickets to the event; Logo on the sponsorship banner; Mention at the microphone during the event; A post on social media.
Friend of Tyndale St-Georges
$2,500
2 complimentary tickets to the event; Logo on the sponsorship banner; A post on social media.
