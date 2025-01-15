Cocktail Dinatoire - Tyndale's 2025 Spring Fundraiser

Your ticket includes 2 drinks, a variety of canapés, food stations and dessert.
Tyndale Empowerment Sponsor (Event Sponsor)
$20,000
6 complimentary tickets to the event;
Logo on the sponsorship banner;
Mention at the microphone during the event;
Logo on the Events page of Tyndale’s website;
A post on social media;
Award during the event;
Recognition in our Annual Report and newsletter;
Mention in press release;
Exclusivity in sector;
Naming rights for the event.
*Please consider sending a cheque for sponsorship purchases.
Tyndale Community Sponsor
$10,000
4 complimentary tickets to the event;
Logo on the sponsorship banner;
Mention at the microphone during the event;
Logo on the Events page of Tyndale’s website;
A post on social media;
Award during the event;
Recognition in newsletter.
Tyndale Partnership Sponsor
$7,500
4 complimentary tickets to the event;
Logo on the sponsorship banner;
Mention at the microphone during the event;
Logo on the Events page of Tyndale’s website;
A post on social media.
Tyndale Program Sponsor
$5,000
2 complimentary tickets to the event;
Logo on the sponsorship banner;
Mention at the microphone during the event;
A post on social media.
Friend of Tyndale St-Georges
$2,500
2 complimentary tickets to the event;
Logo on the sponsorship banner;
A post on social media.
Add a donation for Centre communautaire Tyndale St-Georges Community Centre
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!