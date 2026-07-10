A rectangular logo for the Greater Fort Erie Chamber of Commerce is centered on a frothy, light brown coffee background, with the words "COFFEE CLUB" in raised, cream-colored letters below it.
Greater Fort Erie Chamber of Commerce

Hosted by

Greater Fort Erie Chamber of Commerce

About this event

Coffee Club - September 11, 2026

46 Queen St

Fort Erie, ON L2A 1T7, Canada

General admission
Free

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