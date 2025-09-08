Coffee for aid

Comes in 1 lb (454g) bag. Very well balanced coffee with very low bitterness for those who want to enjoy a delicious cup of coffee with no need of sugar. Standard medium-dark roast cannot be customized.
Comes in 1 lb (454g) bag. Standard medium-dark roast cannot be customized.
Comes in 1 lb (454g) bag. 100% Arabica Colombian coffee. Smooth and balanced. Grown in rich volcanic soil of the Andes, it’s a reliable classic loved by many for its aroma and flavour.
Comes in 1 lb (454g) bag. 100% Arabica Colombian coffee. Smooth and balanced. Grown in rich volcanic soil of the Andes, it’s a reliable classic loved by many for its aroma and flavour. Water-based decaf process (chemical free).
Comes in 1 lb (454g) bag. El Salvadoran coffee delights with chocolate undertones and a crisp finish. High-altitude cultivation brings delicate complexity and smoothness.
Comes in 1 lb (454g) bag. Ethiopia is the birthplace of Arabica coffee. Ethiopian coffee is vibrant with floral aromas and fruity notes. It has a exotic and delightful flavour.
Comes in 1 lb (454g) bag. Rich and full-bodied, Honduran coffee features sweet red apple, chocolate, and honey notes. Grown in temperate highlands, it provides a smooth, well-rounded, flavourful cup.
Comes in 1 lb (454g) bag. Bold and bright with lively acidity, Kenyan coffee is known for intense citrus, blackcurrant, and berry flavors. Its crisp, winey cup offers vibrant body and aromatic complexity.
Comes in 1 lb (454g) bag. Earthy and full-bodied, Sumatran coffee has low acidity with dark chocolate, herbal, and spicy notes. Known for its syrupy texture and depth, it appeals to those who like rich, bold flavours.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!