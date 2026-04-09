Coghlan Elementary Fun Fair Silent Auction





Enjoy a 2 night stay at Retasket Lodge & RV Park – Seton Lake Cabins, nestled in the breathtaking mountains of Lillooet. Surrounded by nature, this cozy cabin retreat offers the ideal mix of relaxation, adventure, and unforgettable views.





To make your getaway even better, this package also includes a $50 gift card to Lillooet Brewing Company so you can enjoy some local food and drinks after a day of summer fun.





Whether you’re looking for a peaceful retreat or an outdoor family adventure, this is the ultimate BC getaway! https://www.retasketlodge.com/cabins

https://lillooetbrewing.com/