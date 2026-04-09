Coghlan Elementary Fun Fair Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Enjoy a 2 night stay at Retasket Lodge & RV Park – Seton Lake Cabins, nestled in the breathtaking mountains of Lillooet. Surrounded by nature, this cozy cabin retreat offers the ideal mix of relaxation, adventure, and unforgettable views.
To make your getaway even better, this package also includes a $50 gift card to Lillooet Brewing Company so you can enjoy some local food and drinks after a day of summer fun.
Whether you’re looking for a peaceful retreat or an outdoor family adventure, this is the ultimate BC getaway! https://www.retasketlodge.com/cabins
Starting bid
Get ready for the ultimate game day experience! Live football, electric atmosphere, and an incredible meal to match!
Cheer on the BC Lions from great lower corner seats and feel the energy of every play at BC Place.
This bundle includes:
Make it a full night out! Grab a delicious smash burger, head to the stadium, and soak in the excitement of one of BC’s top sporting events!
Tickets must be redeemed at least 72 hours prior to the game
https://www.between2bunsburgers.ca
Starting bid
Whether you’re perfecting your swing or just in it for a great day out, this bundle brings together play, practice, and a well-earned bite after.
This bundle includes:
Redwoods Golf Course- 2 weekday rounds of golf
Simply Golf – 6-month
membership
Barley Merchant – $50 gift card
Eatable Popcorn – 2 gourmet bags (Whiskey on the Pops & Salt and Tequila flavours)
Hit the course, dial in your game year round, then kick back and refuel. It’s the kind of combo every golf lover (or casual player!) will appreciate.
https://www.redwoods-golf.com/
https://thebarleymerchant.com/
Starting bid
Escape to the mountains with a two night stay at Ghost Valley Cabins in beautiful Retallack, British Columbia. Tucked away in nature, this cozy, off grid cabin offers the perfect blend of adventure and relaxation ideal for families, friends, or a peaceful retreat.
This package includes:
• 2-night stay in a private cabin
• Accommodates up to 8 guests
• Indoor facilities and hot shower
• Indoor & outdoor kitchen
• Solar-powered, off-grid experience
Enjoy nearby activities:
• Hiking, biking, fishing, and exploring
• Skiing, sledding, and snowshoeing in the winter
• Access to scenic trails, lakes, and charming nearby towns
Note: Valid for bookings in 2026.https://ghostvalley.ca/
Starting bid
Catch the action live and experience the energy of professional basketball right here in Langley—then treat yourself to an amazing local meal!
This bundle includes:
Start your outing with a great meal at one of Langley’s favourite local spots, then head to the arena for high energy basketball action! It’s the perfect night out for family, friends, or any sports fan!
https://www.thebandits.ca/
Starting bid
Get ready for nonstop family fun this summer with this action packed bundle full of local favourites, treats, and unforgettable experiences!
This bundle includes:
From arcade games and indoor play to skating, biking, and delicious treats—this bundle is packed with everything you need for multiple fun-filled family outings
https://www.chuckecheese.com/langley-bc/
Starting bid
Create a beautiful and relaxing outdoor space with this thoughtfully curated garden and decor bundle, perfect for gardening lovers and anyone who enjoys spending time outside.
This bundle includes:
• Growboxx – an innovative, water efficient growing system
• Seeding Square – easy to use planting guides for perfect spacing
• Cedar Rim Nursery – $150 gift card
• Solus Decor cement planter with outdoor tea lights
Starting bid
Blast off into an out of this world adventure with a family pass to the MacMillan Space Centre. This Vancouver favourite offers an exciting mix of space exploration, hands on exhibits, and immersive shows that make learning about the universe fun.
This pass includes:
• Admission for a family
• Access to interactive space exhibits
• Entry to the Planetarium Star Theatre shows
• Live science demonstrations and presentations https://www.spacecentre.ca/
Starting bid
Step right up and try something extraordinary with one month of recreational class tuition at Circus Lab! From aerial arts to acrobatics, Circus Lab offers a unique and exciting way to build strength, confidence, and creativity. https://www.thecircuslab.ca/
Starting bid
Get ready for one of Abbotsford’s most beloved summer traditions! The 117th annual Agrifair is happening July 31 – August 2, and this package has everything you need for an unforgettable family outing.
Enjoy a full weekend of fun, entertainment, and classic fair treats!
This certificate includes:
• 4 Weekend Gate Pass Wristbands
• 1 Weekend Parking Pass
• 1 Bucket of Mini Donuts
• 4 Medium Lemonades https://www.agrifair.ca/
Starting bid
Treat the whole family to a full day (and night!) of fun, food, and entertainment in Abbotsford!
This bundle includes:
From arcade games and mini golf to farm adventures, a delicious family meal, sweet treats, and a live theatre experience, this bundle is packed with something for everyone!
https://www.castlefunpark.com/
https://silverbrookfarms.ca/ (use code COGHLAN for 10% off)
https://www.instagram.com/rfg_cookies/
https://oldspaghettifactory.ca/locations/abbotsford/
Starting bid
https://www.instagram.com/allyouneedisthread/
Bring the magic of the outdoors inside with this adorable handcrafted felt campfire playset, perfect for imaginative play all year round!
This playset from All You Need is Thread includes:
Felt campfire logs, rocks, and realistic flames. Magnetic “choppable” log with toy hatchet. Marshmallow roasting sticks and s’mores for classic campfire fun.
Starting bid
Give your child an unforgettable summer adventure with $200 off a week at Webb’s Holiday Acres, a unique ranch style sleep away camp experience in Aldergrove. Includes youth size large Timberline Ranch hoodie
Camp highlights:
• Daily horseback riding
• Swimming pool, sports courts, and outdoor activities
• Arts & crafts, nature walks, and playground time
• Campfires, music, and a fun end of camp dance
• Petting zoo and animal experiences
• Home cooked meals and supervised dorm accommodations
Designed for children ages 6–14, this well rounded program builds confidence, independence, and lifelong memories in a safe, supportive environment.
Located at 1128 - 256 Street, Aldergrove, BC
Starting bid
Your kiddo will experience a week of fun, creativity, and adventure with a free week at Kid Zone Camp in Langley! Designed for kids ages 5 to 12, this engaging camp offers a mix of activities that keep children active, social, and entertained all summer long.
Located in Langley
Camp hours are 9am to 4pm https://www.kidszonecamp.ca/
Starting bid
4 Tickets to Vancouver Canadians
One regular season game in Reserved Grand Stand (no Fri-Sun June to Sept)
Blackout dates: Canada Day, FIreworks extravaganza, Friday-Sunday games June-Sept.
Franklin Sports-
Grow With Me Batting Stand set
MLB Sunglasses
Team logo baseball https://www.milb.com/vancouver
Starting bid
Ready to check something off your bucket list? This incredible experience gives you the chance to take the leap with a tandem skydive for the 2026 season!
Strapped securely to a certified instructor, you’ll soar high above the stunning Fraser Valley before experiencing the ultimate adrenaline rush of free fall,followed by a peaceful parachute ride with breathtaking views.
Whether you’re an adventure seeker or looking to try something unforgettable, this is a once in a lifetime experience you won’t forget.
Starting bid
Plan the perfect night out (or several!) with this curated collection of Vancouver experiences, combining dining, culture, and unforgettable adventures.
This bundle includes:
The Keg Steakhouse + Bar – $25 gift card
Vancouver Art Gallery– 2 admission passes (expires May 8, 2027)
Forbidden Tours Vancouver – 2 adult tickets (expires October 31 2027)
Five 10 FREE game passes at The REC Room (can be used at either location)
Vancouver Fringe Festivals – 2 tickets to Fringe Presents: Multi-VS (June 4 or 5, 2026)
From exploring art and uncovering hidden stories to enjoying live theatre and a great meal, this bundle offers multiple ways to enjoy Vancouver together.
Perfect for date nights, friends, or anyone who loves discovering the city.
https://www.vanartgallery.bc.ca/
https://forbiddenvancouver.ca/
https://www.vancouverfringe.com/
https://www.therecroom.com/granville
Starting bid
Treat yourself to a personalized shopping experience with a $150 gift card to Forever Yours Lingerie, generously donated to support Coghlan Fundamental Elementary.
As Canada’s premier bra-fitting destination for over 30 years, Forever Yours is celebrated for its welcoming atmosphere and expert service. Whether you visit their Langley or Burnaby Heights location, their specialists will help you find the perfect fit from an inclusive collection of high-quality lingerie, swimwear, and sleepwear (sizes XS-4X and B-N cups).
Bid now to find your new favourite pieces while supporting our school community!
https://www.foreveryourslingerie.ca/
Starting bid
#201-6001 196A st. Langley
Step into a new challenge with one free month at Revolution MMA! Whether you’re looking to build strength, boost confidence, or try something new, this is the perfect opportunity to experience high energy training in a supportive environment. https://www.revolutionmma.ca/
Starting bid
Camp Hours 9:00am-4:00pm
Located in Langley
6 one day vouchers. Vouchers are good for the 2026 season June 29th-September 4th. Can be used for different weeks and more than one child.
At Rainforest Adventure Camp in Langley, each day is filled with outdoor exploration, active play, and engaging, nature based activities designed to keep kids moving, learning, and having fun.
Whether used for one child or shared between siblings or friends, these passes offer the freedom to choose the days that work best for your family.
Starting bid
Inspire creativity and confidence with a one week summer camp experience from Young at Arts Dance Academy. This engaging camp blends movement, imagination, and fun, giving kids the opportunity to explore dance and creative expression in a supportive environment.
Note: Voucher expires August 21, 2026.
One week camp
Ages 5-10
Kpop Demon Hunters, Paw Patrol, Taylor Swift are some of the camp themes!
Cloverdale, BC
Starting bid
Make a splash this summer with a one week half day camp at Fort Canoe Kayak Club. This unique camp introduces kids to the exciting world of paddling while building confidence, skills, and friendships in a fun and supportive environment.
Includes:
One week of half day summer camp (9:00 AM – 12:00 PM) for ages 8-14. Expires Aug 16 2026.
Starting bid
Abbotsford Training Center
expires June 15, 2027
https://ridgefirstaid.com/efa/
Gain valuable, life saving skills with this 8-hour Emergency First Aid course from Ridge Wilderness. Perfect for anyone looking to be prepared in an emergency, this hands on course provides essential training in first aid and CPR.
This package includes:
• Full registration for an 8-hour Emergency First Aid (EFA) course
• CPR C & AED certification
Starting bid
Everything you need for delicious, stress free treats! From fresh baked sourdough and pastries to, easy baking kits, this bundle is perfect for cozy nights in, family baking, or treating yourself to something special.
This bundle includes:
• Jars by Jodi – 2 ready to make cookie mixes
• Atome Bakery – Discovery Box featuring: 3 multigrain sourdough baguettes,
2 traditional sourdough loaves, 2 country sourdough loaves, 3 croissants, 3 Liège waffles, 1 brioche, and one loaf pan.
• Mr. Pretzel – 2 at-home pretzel kits https://jarsbyjodi.ca
Starting bid
Experience the thrill of one of Canada’s most spectacular aviation events! The Abbotsford Airshow is a must see, featuring aerial performances, powerful jets, and unforgettable entertainment for all ages.
Bring the whole crew and enjoy a full day of excitement in the skies!
This package includes:
• Admission for 8 guests
• Parking for 1 vehicle
Must be redeemed by July 17 2026 https://abbotsfordairshow.com/
Starting bid
Get ready for a day of thrills and unforgettable fun with two 2026 Playland One Day Passes!
Each pass includes admission and access to 20+ rides and attractions from family friendly fun to high-speed thrills. Perfect for a summer outing with friends or family!
Valid for any one operating day during the 2026 Playland season (May–August, excluding PNE Fair dates).
Don’t miss your chance to experience one of Vancouver’s favourite summer destinations! https://www.pne.ca/
Starting bid
Experience theatre under the open sky with two tickets to Bard on the Beach, one of Vancouver’s most iconic summer events. Set against the stunning backdrop of English Bay, this unforgettable experience combines incredible performances with a truly unique atmosphere.
This package includes:
• 2 tickets to a 2026 BMO Mainstage production
• Choice of The Merry Wives of Windsor or Macbeth https://bardonthebeach.org/
Located on the UBC campus, this iconic museum is celebrated for its stunning architecture and extraordinary collections, including one of the world’s best displays of Indigenous art from the Pacific Northwest.
Membership includes:
• Unlimited admission for one adult for one year
• Access to world class exhibitions and galleries
• Opportunities to explore new and rotating exhibits
• A peaceful, inspiring cultural experience on every visit
Perfect for art lovers, history enthusiasts, or anyone looking to enjoy a meaningful and enriching experience throughout the year. https://moa.ubc.ca/
Starting bid
Step into a piece of BC’s history with a family membership to the Britannia Mine Museum. Explore where history, science, and hands on fun come together for an unforgettable experience.
Perfect for curious kids and adventurous families, this membership gives you the opportunity to visit again and again.
Membership includes:
• Unlimited admission for your family for one year
• Access to interactive exhibits and gold panning
• The immersive BOOM! underground train experience
• A unique look into BC’s rich mining history
Located along the stunning Sea-to-Sky Highway, it’s the perfect day trip filled with discovery and adventure.
Starting bid
Get your little adventurers outside and exploring with this outdoor bundle! Whether they’re digging in the garden, splashing in puddles, or heading out on a nature walk, this package has everything they need for fresh air fun.
Includes:
Perfect for curious kids who love to play, explore, and get a little messy outdoors!
https://bluelizardsunscreen.com/
https://brainrichkids.com/en-ca
Starting bid
Feel stronger, more confident, and supported with five small group personal training sessions at Empower Lifestyle and Fitness in Langley. With small class sizes capped at just six participants, you’ll receive personalized coaching, proper form guidance, and the attention you need to see real results.
This package includes:
• 5 small group personal training sessions
• Expert coaching with over 20 years of experience
• A supportive, community-focused environment
Each session focuses on building:
• Strength
• Stability
• Cardio endurance
• Sustainable, long-term results
Perfect for all fitness levels, whether you’re just starting out or looking to take your training to the next level. https://www.empowerlifestyleandfitness.ca/
Starting bid
Grab some friends and hit the court with at Topspin Pickleball!
Whether you’re brand new to the game or already hooked, this package is the perfect way to learn, play, and enjoy one of the fastest-growing sports around.
This package includes:
• 1.5-hour court rental OR
• Introductory lesson for up to 4 players https://topspinpickleball.ca/?utm_source=google&utm_medium=wix_google_business_profile&utm_campaign=12697183512093156256
Starting bid
Keep your kids active, healthy, and smiling with this amazing all in one bundle! From swim lessons to daily nutrition, this bundle is perfect for keeping kids active, fueled, and feeling their best all year long.
Includes:
https://thekidsvitamindoctor.com/ (use code COGHLAN for 30% off purchases)
https://www.gnusante.com/collections/gnubees
https://happymunchfactory.com/
Starting bid
2 kayak passes ($100)
1 Athletes Way, Vancouver, BC V5Y 0C2
Enjoy time on the water with two kayak passes from Dragon Boat BC! Perfect for beginners or experienced paddlers, this is a great way to get outdoors and experience Vancouver from a whole new perspective.
Includes:
• 2 single kayak passes (2 hours each)
• Option to convert into a tandem kayak rental (1 hour)
Please note:
• Children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult
• Tandem option allows children ages 6–12 to participate with a parent
• Children under 6 are not permitted https://dragonboatbc.ca
Starting bid
Make the switch to a cleaner, greener home with this gift set from Tru Earth! Packed with essentials, this bundle is perfect for anyone looking to reduce waste without compromising on performance.
This eco conscious bundle includes:
• Laundry Detergent Eco Strips (including baby fragrance free)
• Dishwasher Detergent Tablets
• Multi Surface Cleaner Eco Strips
• Toilet Bowl Cleaner Eco Strips
• Stain Remover Stick
• Tru Earth branded reusable storage bag with dryer balls https://ca.tru.earth/
Starting bid
5 Seconds of Summer-
Don’t miss your chance to see 5 Seconds of Summer on their EVERYONE’S A STAR! World Tour! Get ready for an unforgettable night at Rogers Arena.
Includes:
Two tickets for July 4th 2026
Section 315, Row 11, Seats 9 & 10
Starting bid
Unleash your creativity with a subscription box from Archer & Olive a favourite among artists, journalers, and stationery lovers. Each thoughtfully curated box is filled with beautifully designed, high quality stationery and tools to spark creativity and bring your ideas to life. Product value of $120
Starting bid
Set your pup up for success with a one hour training session from Moxie’s Dog Training. Whether you’re working on basic obedience or specific behaviours, this personalized session offers guidance tailored to you and your dog. Please note no equipment is provided. https://moxiedogtraining.ca/
Starting bid
Includes a $25 gift card to Lordco Auto Parts, car detailing kit, plus sunglasses, gloves, and a hat. https://lordco.com/
Starting bid
Flip, tumble, and have fun with a free half day week of summer camp at Langley Gymnastics. Kids will build confidence, coordination, and new skills while staying active and making new friends.
Starting bid
Enjoy a taste of the community with this bundle full of local favourites, perfect for date nights, family dinners, or stocking up on quality ingredients!
This bundle includes:
Whether you’re craving comfort food, farm-fresh ingredients, or a cozy café stop, this bundle has something for every appetite
Starting bid
Just in time for Mother’s Day—treat someone special (or yourself!) to a beautiful mix of relaxation, self care, and treats.
This bundle includes:
The perfect combination of self care, and sweet indulgences, this bundle is made for celebrating the wonderful mom in your life!
https://www.krauseberryfarms.com/
https://www.knoufflakecreations.ca/
https://butterconfections.com/en-ca
https://www.facebook.com/share/1EZSwrHXr2/?mibextid=wwXIfr
Starting bid
Treat yourself (or someone special) to a full glow up experience with this curated bundle of beauty and self care essentials.
This bundle includes:
Bronzed by TC – 1 spray tan + body scrub
Hairstory – The Healthiest Hair Method kit
Luna & Boo – $50 gift card + a
pair of earrings
So Luxury – Lippy, Cocoa Oat Soak, Blush soak, loofah, and salve
Birch Babe- Glow All Day 3 step skincare bundle
From glowing skin and great hair to relaxing bath essentials this bundle is all about feeling your best from head to toe. Perfect for a self care reset
https://www.instagram.com/bronzedbytc/
Starting bid
Add a meaningful and inspiring piece to your home with this beautiful framed canvas from Starmin Studio. Created by a young artist known for faith based designs, this artwork is designed to bring a sense of peace, hope, and reflection into your space. Inspired by Calvary and the love of Christ, this artwork draws the heart back to true hope. It reminds us that no matter how dark the valley or distant the dawn, our hope is anchored in what was finished on the cross.
This piece is a reminder that through Christ, we are deeply loved and never alone. In every season, His presence remains with us, offering strength, peace, and reassurance when life feels heavy or uncertain.https://starminstudio.com/
Starting bid
A delicious selection of organically grown, seasonal produce from Stable Harvest Farm!
This fresh fruit & veggie box will be ready for pickup mid-July through August, featuring a variety of locally grown fruits and. vegetables at their peak. Support local farming while enjoying fresh, high quality produce straight from the source.
Starting bid
Enjoy a night out with a $200 gift card to Fox & Hound Pub!
A local favourite perfect for date nights, celebrations, or simply taking a break from cooking. This one is sure to be a popular item! https://www.foxandhounds.ca/
Starting bid
Get ready for hours of outdoor fun with this awesome street hockey set!
Includes two youth sized wooden street hockey sticks, multi weather street hockey balls, and pucks, everything needed to get a game going in the driveway!
Starting bid
Enjoy a wild day out with a family visit to the Greater Vancouver Zoo!
includes:
Spend the day discovering wildlife from around the world, meeting incredible animals, and making unforgettable family memories. From big cats and bears to playful primates and more, this is a fun-filled adventure for animal lovers of all ages!
Parking not included. All passes must be used together during one visit
Starting bid
Unwind and reset with this peaceful collection designed to inspire calm and reflection. Featuring a selenite wand, a variety of polished stones, and an inspirational affirmation card, this bundle is perfect for anyone looking to incorporate a little mindfulness and positivity into their day.
Starting bid
Escape to the beautiful Shuswap for the perfect summer adventure filled with lake time, local eats, and a relaxing overnight stay.
This bundle includes:
Spend the day out on the water, enjoy delicious local food, and unwind in one of BC’s favourite summer destinations. Whether you’re planning a romantic escape or a fun overnight adventure, this bundle is packed for a memorable Shuswap getaway. https://www.anglemontinn.com/
http://shuswappiecompany.ca/home
Starting bid
This package from Excel Martial Arts Langley is perfect for anyone looking to try something new and build confidence, discipline, and strength.
Includes a free month of training for a new member, along with a uniform to get started, everything you need to step onto the mat and begin your journey.
Whether it’s for a child or adult, this is a fantastic opportunity to experience professional instruction in a fun, supportive environment.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!