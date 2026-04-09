Hosted by

Coghlan Elementary School PAC

About this event

Sales closed

Coghlan Elementary Fun Fair Silent Auction

Pick-up location

4452 256 St, Aldergrove, BC V4W 1J3, Canada

Lillooet Summer Getaway item
Lillooet Summer Getaway item
Lillooet Summer Getaway item
Lillooet Summer Getaway
$2,907

Starting bid


Enjoy a 2 night stay at Retasket Lodge & RV Park – Seton Lake Cabins, nestled in the breathtaking mountains of Lillooet. Surrounded by nature, this cozy cabin retreat offers the ideal mix of relaxation, adventure, and unforgettable views.


To make your getaway even better, this package also includes a $50 gift card to Lillooet Brewing Company so you can enjoy some local food and drinks after a day of summer fun.


Whether you’re looking for a peaceful retreat or an outdoor family adventure, this is the ultimate BC getaway! https://www.retasketlodge.com/cabins

https://lillooetbrewing.com/

BC Lions Night Out item
BC Lions Night Out item
BC Lions Night Out item
BC Lions Night Out
$90

Starting bid

Get ready for the ultimate game day experience! Live football, electric atmosphere, and an incredible meal to match!


Cheer on the BC Lions from great lower corner seats and feel the energy of every play at BC Place.


This bundle includes:


  • 2 lower corner tickets to a 2026 BC Lions regular season home game
  • $150 gift card to Between 2 Buns


Make it a full night out! Grab a delicious smash burger, head to the stadium, and soak in the excitement of one of BC’s top sporting events!


Tickets must be redeemed at least 72 hours prior to the game





https://www.bclions.com


https://www.between2bunsburgers.ca


Tee Off & Treat Yourself item
Tee Off & Treat Yourself item
Tee Off & Treat Yourself item
Tee Off & Treat Yourself
$135

Starting bid

Whether you’re perfecting your swing or just in it for a great day out, this bundle brings together play, practice, and a well-earned bite after.


This bundle includes:


Redwoods Golf Course- 2 weekday rounds of golf


Simply Golf – 6-month 

membership


Barley Merchant – $50 gift card


Eatable Popcorn – 2 gourmet bags (Whiskey on the Pops & Salt and Tequila flavours)



Hit the course, dial in your game year round, then kick back and refuel. It’s the kind of combo every golf lover (or casual player!) will appreciate.


https://www.redwoods-golf.com/


https://simplyindoorgolf.ca/


https://thebarleymerchant.com/


https://eatable.com/






Two Night Stay @ Ghost Valley Cabins item
Two Night Stay @ Ghost Valley Cabins item
Two Night Stay @ Ghost Valley Cabins item
Two Night Stay @ Ghost Valley Cabins
$270

Starting bid

Escape to the mountains with a two night stay at Ghost Valley Cabins in beautiful Retallack, British Columbia. Tucked away in nature, this cozy, off grid cabin offers the perfect blend of adventure and relaxation ideal for families, friends, or a peaceful retreat.


This package includes:

2-night stay in a private cabin

Accommodates up to 8 guests

Indoor facilities and hot shower

Indoor & outdoor kitchen

Solar-powered, off-grid experience


Enjoy nearby activities:

Hiking, biking, fishing, and exploring

Skiing, sledding, and snowshoeing in the winter

Access to scenic trails, lakes, and charming nearby towns


Note: Valid for bookings in 2026.https://ghostvalley.ca/

Vancouver Bandits Night Out item
Vancouver Bandits Night Out item
Vancouver Bandits Night Out item
Vancouver Bandits Night Out
$60

Starting bid

Catch the action live and experience the energy of professional basketball right here in Langley—then treat yourself to an amazing local meal!

This bundle includes:

  • 4 tickets to a 2026 Vancouver Bandits regular season home game
  • Orange section seating at Langley Events Centre
  • $100 gift card to The Hard Bean Brunch Co.

Start your outing with a great meal at one of Langley’s favourite local spots, then head to the arena for high energy basketball action! It’s the perfect night out for family, friends, or any sports fan!
https://www.thebandits.ca/


https://thehardbeanbrunchco.com/

Family Fun Pack (Langley) item
Family Fun Pack (Langley) item
Family Fun Pack (Langley) item
Family Fun Pack (Langley)
$100

Starting bid

Get ready for nonstop family fun this summer with this action packed bundle full of local favourites, treats, and unforgettable experiences!


This bundle includes:


  • Chuck E. Cheese – Family Pass (large 1-topping pizza, 4 drinks & 30 play points) AND a surpise egg
  • Cranky’s Bike Shop – $75 gift card
  • Project Play – $50 gift card
  • White Spot (Walnut Grove) – 4 Pirate Pack vouchers
  • Langley Sportsplex – 10 skating passes
  • JJ Bakes Company – $20 gift card


From arcade games and indoor play to skating, biking, and delicious treats—this bundle is packed with everything you need for multiple fun-filled family outings


https://www.chuckecheese.com/langley-bc/


https://crankysbikeshop.com


https://www.projectplayac.com


https://www.whitespot.ca


https://sportsplexbc.com


https://jjbakescompany.com






Green Thumb Bundle item
Green Thumb Bundle item
Green Thumb Bundle item
Green Thumb Bundle
$265

Starting bid

Create a beautiful and relaxing outdoor space with this thoughtfully curated garden and decor bundle, perfect for gardening lovers and anyone who enjoys spending time outside.


This bundle includes:

Growboxx – an innovative, water efficient growing system

Seeding Square – easy to use planting guides for perfect spacing

Cedar Rim Nursery – $150 gift card

Solus Decor cement planter with outdoor tea lights


https://growboxx.ca


https://seedingsquare.ca


https://cedarrim.com


https://www.solusdecor.com




Macmillan Space Center Family Pass item
Macmillan Space Center Family Pass item
Macmillan Space Center Family Pass item
Macmillan Space Center Family Pass
$25

Starting bid

Blast off into an out of this world adventure with a family pass to the MacMillan Space Centre. This Vancouver favourite offers an exciting mix of space exploration, hands on exhibits, and immersive shows that make learning about the universe fun.


This pass includes:

Admission for a family

Access to interactive space exhibits

Entry to the Planetarium Star Theatre shows

Live science demonstrations and presentations https://www.spacecentre.ca/

One Month Pass to Circus Lab item
One Month Pass to Circus Lab item
One Month Pass to Circus Lab item
One Month Pass to Circus Lab
$25

Starting bid

Step right up and try something extraordinary with one month of recreational class tuition at Circus Lab! From aerial arts to acrobatics, Circus Lab offers a unique and exciting way to build strength, confidence, and creativity. https://www.thecircuslab.ca/

Abbotsford Agrifair Family Pass item
Abbotsford Agrifair Family Pass item
Abbotsford Agrifair Family Pass item
Abbotsford Agrifair Family Pass
$45

Starting bid

Get ready for one of Abbotsford’s most beloved summer traditions! The 117th annual Agrifair is happening July 31 – August 2, and this package has everything you need for an unforgettable family outing.


Enjoy a full weekend of fun, entertainment, and classic fair treats!


This certificate includes:

4 Weekend Gate Pass Wristbands

1 Weekend Parking Pass

1 Bucket of Mini Donuts 

4 Medium Lemonades https://www.agrifair.ca/


Family Fun Pack (Abbotsford) item
Family Fun Pack (Abbotsford) item
Family Fun Pack (Abbotsford) item
Family Fun Pack (Abbotsford)
$60

Starting bid

Treat the whole family to a full day (and night!) of fun, food, and entertainment in Abbotsford!


This bundle includes:


  • Castle Fun Park – $50 play card
  • Silverbrook Farms – 4 general admission passes
  • Old Spaghetti Factory – $25 gift certificate
  • Gallery 7 Theatre – 2 tickets to a 2026/2027 season performance
  • Really F*in Cookies – 12 jumbo cookies


From arcade games and mini golf to farm adventures, a delicious family meal, sweet treats, and a live theatre experience, this bundle is packed with something for everyone!


https://www.castlefunpark.com/


https://silverbrookfarms.ca/ (use code COGHLAN for 10% off) 


https://gallery7theatre.com/


https://www.instagram.com/rfg_cookies/


https://oldspaghettifactory.ca/locations/abbotsford/












Felt Campfire Play Set item
Felt Campfire Play Set item
Felt Campfire Play Set item
Felt Campfire Play Set
$30

Starting bid

https://www.instagram.com/allyouneedisthread/



Bring the magic of the outdoors inside with this adorable handcrafted felt campfire playset, perfect for imaginative play all year round!


This playset from All You Need is Thread includes:

Felt campfire logs, rocks, and realistic flames. Magnetic “choppable” log with toy hatchet. Marshmallow roasting sticks and s’mores for classic campfire fun.

Webb's Holiday Acres $200 Gift Card item
Webb's Holiday Acres $200 Gift Card item
Webb's Holiday Acres $200 Gift Card item
Webb's Holiday Acres $200 Gift Card
$50

Starting bid

Give your child an unforgettable summer adventure with $200 off a week at Webb’s Holiday Acres, a unique ranch style sleep away camp experience in Aldergrove. Includes youth size large Timberline Ranch hoodie


Camp highlights:

Daily horseback riding

Swimming pool, sports courts, and outdoor activities

Arts & crafts, nature walks, and playground time

Campfires, music, and a fun end of camp dance

Petting zoo and animal experiences

Home cooked meals and supervised dorm accommodations


Designed for children ages 6–14, this well rounded program builds confidence, independence, and lifelong memories in a safe, supportive environment.


Located at 1128 - 256 Street, Aldergrove, BC

https://www.webbsholidayacres.ca/camp/dates-prices-forms/

Kids Zone One Week Camp item
Kids Zone One Week Camp item
Kids Zone One Week Camp item
Kids Zone One Week Camp
$50

Starting bid

Your kiddo will experience a week of fun, creativity, and adventure with a free week at Kid Zone Camp in Langley! Designed for kids ages 5 to 12, this engaging camp offers a mix of activities that keep children active, social, and entertained all summer long. 


Located in Langley

Camp hours are 9am to 4pm https://www.kidszonecamp.ca/


Baseball Fan Prize Pack item
Baseball Fan Prize Pack item
Baseball Fan Prize Pack
$50

Starting bid

4 Tickets to Vancouver Canadians

One regular season game in Reserved Grand Stand (no Fri-Sun June to Sept)

Blackout dates: Canada Day, FIreworks extravaganza, Friday-Sunday games June-Sept.


Franklin Sports-


Grow With Me Batting Stand set

MLB Sunglasses 

Team logo baseball  https://www.milb.com/vancouver


https://franklinsports.com/


Skydive Vancouver item
Skydive Vancouver item
Skydive Vancouver item
Skydive Vancouver
$110

Starting bid

Ready to check something off your bucket list? This incredible experience gives you the chance to take the leap with a tandem skydive for the 2026 season!


Strapped securely to a certified instructor, you’ll soar high above the stunning Fraser Valley before experiencing the ultimate adrenaline rush of free fall,followed by a peaceful parachute ride with breathtaking views.


Whether you’re an adventure seeker or looking to try something unforgettable, this is a once in a lifetime experience you won’t forget.

https://www.vancouver-skydiving.bc.ca/

Vancouver Date Night item
Vancouver Date Night item
Vancouver Date Night
$65

Starting bid

Plan the perfect night out (or several!) with this curated collection of Vancouver experiences, combining dining, culture, and unforgettable adventures.


This bundle includes:

The Keg Steakhouse + Bar – $25 gift card


Vancouver Art Gallery– 2 admission passes (expires May 8, 2027)


Forbidden Tours Vancouver – 2 adult tickets (expires October 31 2027)


Five 10 FREE game passes at The REC Room (can be used at either location) 

 

Vancouver Fringe Festivals – 2 tickets to Fringe Presents: Multi-VS (June 4 or 5, 2026)



From exploring art and uncovering hidden stories to enjoying live theatre and a great meal, this bundle offers multiple ways to enjoy Vancouver together.


Perfect for date nights, friends, or anyone who loves discovering the city.


https://www.vanartgallery.bc.ca/


https://forbiddenvancouver.ca/


https://www.vancouverfringe.com/


https://www.therecroom.com/granville


https://thekeg.com/en

Personalized Shopping Experience @ Forever Yours Lingerie item
Personalized Shopping Experience @ Forever Yours Lingerie
$40

Starting bid

Treat yourself to a personalized shopping experience with a $150 gift card to Forever Yours Lingerie, generously donated to support Coghlan Fundamental Elementary.


As Canada’s premier bra-fitting destination for over 30 years, Forever Yours is celebrated for its welcoming atmosphere and expert service. Whether you visit their Langley or Burnaby Heights location, their specialists will help you find the perfect fit from an inclusive collection of high-quality lingerie, swimwear, and sleepwear (sizes XS-4X and B-N cups).


 Bid now to find your new favourite pieces while supporting our school community!


https://www.foreveryourslingerie.ca/


1 Month to Revolution Martial Arts item
1 Month to Revolution Martial Arts item
1 Month to Revolution Martial Arts item
1 Month to Revolution Martial Arts
$20

Starting bid

#201-6001 196A st. Langley


Step into a new challenge with one free month at Revolution MMA! Whether you’re looking to build strength, boost confidence, or try something new, this is the perfect opportunity to experience high energy training in a supportive environment. https://www.revolutionmma.ca/

6 One Day Passes @ Rainforest Adventure Summer Camp item
6 One Day Passes @ Rainforest Adventure Summer Camp item
6 One Day Passes @ Rainforest Adventure Summer Camp item
6 One Day Passes @ Rainforest Adventure Summer Camp
$100

Starting bid

Camp Hours 9:00am-4:00pm

Located in Langley


6 one day vouchers. Vouchers are good for the 2026 season June 29th-September 4th. Can be used for different weeks and more than one child.


https://www.rfcamps.com/


At Rainforest Adventure Camp in Langley, each day is filled with outdoor exploration, active play, and engaging, nature based activities designed to keep kids moving, learning, and having fun. 


Whether used for one child or shared between siblings or friends, these passes offer the freedom to choose the days that work best for your family. 

Young at Arts Dance Academy Summer Camp Tuition Voucher item
Young at Arts Dance Academy Summer Camp Tuition Voucher item
Young at Arts Dance Academy Summer Camp Tuition Voucher
$50

Starting bid

Inspire creativity and confidence with a one week summer camp experience from Young at Arts Dance Academy. This engaging camp blends movement, imagination, and fun, giving kids the opportunity to explore dance and creative expression in a supportive environment.


Note: Voucher expires August 21, 2026.


One week camp

Ages 5-10

Kpop Demon Hunters, Paw Patrol, Taylor Swift are some of the camp themes!


Cloverdale, BC


https://www.youngatarts.ca/

One Week of Half Day Summer Camp @ Fort Canoe Kayak Club item
One Week of Half Day Summer Camp @ Fort Canoe Kayak Club item
One Week of Half Day Summer Camp @ Fort Canoe Kayak Club item
One Week of Half Day Summer Camp @ Fort Canoe Kayak Club
$65

Starting bid

Make a splash this summer with a one week half day camp at Fort Canoe Kayak Club. This unique camp introduces kids to the exciting world of paddling while building confidence, skills, and friendships in a fun and supportive environment.


Includes:

One week of half day summer camp (9:00 AM – 12:00 PM) for ages 8-14. Expires Aug 16 2026. 


https://fortcanoekayak.ca/content/summer-camp

Ridge First Aid Emergency Course item
Ridge First Aid Emergency Course item
Ridge First Aid Emergency Course item
Ridge First Aid Emergency Course
$20

Starting bid

Abbotsford Training Center

expires June 15, 2027

https://ridgefirstaid.com/efa/


Gain valuable, life saving skills with this 8-hour Emergency First Aid course from Ridge Wilderness.  Perfect for anyone looking to be prepared in an emergency, this hands on course provides essential training in first aid and CPR.


This package includes:

Full registration for an 8-hour Emergency First Aid (EFA) course

CPR C & AED certification


No Fuss Baking Bundle item
No Fuss Baking Bundle item
No Fuss Baking Bundle item
No Fuss Baking Bundle
$65

Starting bid

Everything you need for delicious, stress free treats! From fresh baked sourdough and pastries to, easy baking kits, this bundle is perfect for cozy nights in, family baking, or treating yourself to something special.


This bundle includes:

Jars by Jodi – 2 ready to make cookie mixes

Atome Bakery – Discovery Box featuring: 3 multigrain sourdough baguettes,

2 traditional sourdough loaves, 2 country sourdough loaves, 3 croissants, 3 Liège waffles, 1 brioche, and one loaf pan. 

     •     Mr. Pretzel – 2 at-home pretzel kits https://jarsbyjodi.ca


https://atomebakery.com


https://www.mrpretzels.ca

1 Car Load Pass to Abbotsford Airshow item
1 Car Load Pass to Abbotsford Airshow item
1 Car Load Pass to Abbotsford Airshow item
1 Car Load Pass to Abbotsford Airshow
$45

Starting bid

Experience the thrill of one of Canada’s most spectacular aviation events! The Abbotsford Airshow is a must see, featuring aerial performances, powerful jets, and unforgettable entertainment for all ages.


Bring the whole crew and enjoy a full day of excitement in the skies!


This package includes:

Admission for 8 guests

Parking for 1 vehicle


Must be redeemed by July 17 2026 https://abbotsfordairshow.com/

Two passes to Playland item
Two passes to Playland item
Two passes to Playland
$30

Starting bid

Get ready for a day of thrills and unforgettable fun with two 2026 Playland One Day Passes!


Each pass includes admission and access to 20+ rides and attractions from family friendly fun to high-speed thrills. Perfect for a summer outing with friends or family!


Valid for any one operating day during the 2026 Playland season (May–August, excluding PNE Fair dates).


Don’t miss your chance to experience one of Vancouver’s favourite summer destinations! https://www.pne.ca/

Two Tickets to Bard on the Beach & 1 year adult pass MOA item
Two Tickets to Bard on the Beach & 1 year adult pass MOA item
Two Tickets to Bard on the Beach & 1 year adult pass MOA item
Two Tickets to Bard on the Beach & 1 year adult pass MOA
$35

Starting bid

Experience theatre under the open sky with two tickets to Bard on the Beach, one of Vancouver’s most iconic summer events. Set against the stunning backdrop of English Bay, this unforgettable experience combines incredible performances with a truly unique atmosphere.


This package includes:

2 tickets to a 2026 BMO Mainstage production

Choice of The Merry Wives of Windsor or Macbeth https://bardonthebeach.org/

Located on the UBC campus, this iconic museum is celebrated for its stunning architecture and extraordinary collections, including one of the world’s best displays of Indigenous art from the Pacific Northwest.


Membership includes:

Unlimited admission for one adult for one year

Access to world class exhibitions and galleries

Opportunities to explore new and rotating exhibits

A peaceful, inspiring cultural experience on every visit


Perfect for art lovers, history enthusiasts, or anyone looking to enjoy a meaningful and enriching experience throughout the year. https://moa.ubc.ca/

Britannia Mines Museum Family Pass item
Britannia Mines Museum Family Pass item
Britannia Mines Museum Family Pass item
Britannia Mines Museum Family Pass
$70

Starting bid

Step into a piece of BC’s history with a family membership to the Britannia Mine Museum. Explore where history, science, and hands on fun come together for an unforgettable experience.


Perfect for curious kids and adventurous families, this membership gives you the opportunity to visit again and again.


Membership includes:

Unlimited admission for your family for one year

Access to interactive exhibits and gold panning

The immersive BOOM! underground train experience

A unique look into BC’s rich mining history


Located along the stunning Sea-to-Sky Highway, it’s the perfect day trip filled with discovery and adventure.

https://www.britanniaminemuseum.ca/

Kids Get Outdoors Bundle item
Kids Get Outdoors Bundle item
Kids Get Outdoors Bundle item
Kids Get Outdoors Bundle
$60

Starting bid

Get your little adventurers outside and exploring with this outdoor bundle! Whether they’re digging in the garden, splashing in puddles, or heading out on a nature walk, this package has everything they need for fresh air fun.

Includes:


  • $100 gift card to Jan & Jul (perfect for durable, weather-ready gear)
  • $75 gift card to Therm Kids for cozy outdoor essentials
  • Solar Buddies 2 sunscreen applicators 
  • Blue Lizard Kids Mineral Sunscreen 
  • Seeding Square Kids outdoor garden tool set for hands-on backyard adventures
  • Brain Rich Kids- $250 W3 Orange Play Gym


Perfect for curious kids who love to play, explore, and get a little messy outdoors!



https://janandjul.com/


https://thermkids.ca/


https://seedingsquare.ca/


https://solarbuddies.com/


https://bluelizardsunscreen.com/


https://brainrichkids.com/en-ca





5 group classes @ Empower Lifestyle and Fitness item
5 group classes @ Empower Lifestyle and Fitness item
5 group classes @ Empower Lifestyle and Fitness item
5 group classes @ Empower Lifestyle and Fitness
$30

Starting bid

Feel stronger, more confident, and supported with five small group personal training sessions at Empower Lifestyle and Fitness in Langley. With small class sizes capped at just six participants, you’ll receive personalized coaching, proper form guidance, and the attention you need to see real results.


This package includes:

5 small group personal training sessions

Expert coaching with over 20 years of experience

A supportive, community-focused environment


Each session focuses on building:

Strength

Stability

Cardio endurance

Sustainable, long-term results


Perfect for all fitness levels, whether you’re just starting out or looking to take your training to the next level. https://www.empowerlifestyleandfitness.ca/


Topspin Pickleball Gift package item
Topspin Pickleball Gift package item
Topspin Pickleball Gift package
$25

Starting bid

Grab some friends and hit the court with at Topspin Pickleball!


Whether you’re brand new to the game or already hooked, this package is the perfect way to learn, play, and enjoy one of the fastest-growing sports around.


This package includes:

1.5-hour court rental OR

Introductory lesson for up to 4 players https://topspinpickleball.ca/?utm_source=google&utm_medium=wix_google_business_profile&utm_campaign=12697183512093156256

Kids' Wellness Package item
Kids' Wellness Package item
Kids' Wellness Package item
Kids' Wellness Package
$100

Starting bid

Keep your kids active, healthy, and smiling with this amazing all in one bundle!  From swim lessons to daily nutrition, this bundle is perfect for keeping kids active, fueled, and feeling their best all year long. 


Includes:


  • A $200 voucher + gift basket from Swim Fins Swim School
  • A kids vitamin bundle from The Kids Vitamin Doctor (gummies + vitamin D spray)
  • 48 Gnubees Kids fruit pouches
  • 12 bags of Happy Munch Factory Naked Nuggets 
  • Electrik Kids- 4 packs of kids electrolytes flavours: Go Go Grape, Power Punch, Razzy Rocket, Tropical Turbo. 


https://swimfins.ca/


https://thekidsvitamindoctor.com/ (use code COGHLAN for 30% off purchases) 


https://www.gnusante.com/collections/gnubees


https://get-electrik.com/


https://happymunchfactory.com/ 






Dragon Boat BC item
Dragon Boat BC item
Dragon Boat BC
$25

Starting bid

2 kayak passes ($100)


1 Athletes Way, Vancouver, BC V5Y 0C2


Enjoy time on the water with two kayak passes from Dragon Boat BC! Perfect for beginners or experienced paddlers, this is a great way to get outdoors and experience Vancouver from a whole new perspective.


Includes:

2 single kayak passes (2 hours each)

Option to convert into a tandem kayak rental (1 hour)


Please note:

Children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult

Tandem option allows children ages 6–12 to participate with a parent

Children under 6 are not permitted https://dragonboatbc.ca

Tru Earth Cleaning Supplies Gift Box item
Tru Earth Cleaning Supplies Gift Box item
Tru Earth Cleaning Supplies Gift Box item
Tru Earth Cleaning Supplies Gift Box
$90

Starting bid

Make the switch to a cleaner, greener home with this gift set from Tru Earth! Packed with essentials, this bundle is perfect for anyone looking to reduce waste without compromising on performance.


This eco conscious bundle includes:

Laundry Detergent Eco Strips (including baby fragrance free)

Dishwasher Detergent Tablets

Multi Surface Cleaner Eco Strips

Toilet Bowl Cleaner Eco Strips

Stain Remover Stick

Tru Earth branded reusable storage bag with dryer balls https://ca.tru.earth/

2 Concert tickets to 5 Seconds of Summer item
2 Concert tickets to 5 Seconds of Summer item
2 Concert tickets to 5 Seconds of Summer
$20

Starting bid

5 Seconds of Summer-


Don’t miss your chance to see 5 Seconds of Summer on their EVERYONE’S A STAR! World Tour! Get ready for an unforgettable night at Rogers Arena.


Includes:

Two tickets for July 4th 2026 

Section 315, Row 11, Seats 9 & 10

Archer & Olive Subscription Box item
Archer & Olive Subscription Box item
Archer & Olive Subscription Box item
Archer & Olive Subscription Box
$10

Starting bid

Unleash your creativity with a subscription box from Archer & Olive a favourite among artists, journalers, and stationery lovers. Each thoughtfully curated box is filled with beautifully designed, high quality stationery and tools to spark creativity and bring your ideas to life. Product value of $120

https://www.archerandolive.com/

Moxie Dog Training item
Moxie Dog Training item
Moxie Dog Training
$50

Starting bid

Set your pup up for success with a one hour training session from Moxie’s Dog Training. Whether you’re working on basic obedience or specific behaviours, this personalized session offers guidance tailored to you and your dog. Please note no equipment is provided. https://moxiedogtraining.ca/

Lordco Gift Bag item
Lordco Gift Bag item
Lordco Gift Bag item
Lordco Gift Bag
$20

Starting bid

Includes a $25 gift card to Lordco Auto Parts, car detailing kit, plus sunglasses, gloves, and a hat.  https://lordco.com/

Langley Gymnastics Half week camp item
Langley Gymnastics Half week camp item
Langley Gymnastics Half week camp item
Langley Gymnastics Half week camp
$65

Starting bid

Flip, tumble, and have fun with a free half day week of summer camp at Langley Gymnastics. Kids will build confidence, coordination, and new skills while staying active and making new friends.

https://www.langleygymnastics.ca/

Local Eats Bundle item
Local Eats Bundle item
Local Eats Bundle item
Local Eats Bundle
$75

Starting bid


Enjoy a taste of the community with this bundle full of local favourites, perfect for date nights, family dinners, or stocking up on quality ingredients! 


This bundle includes:


  • Texas Smokehouse – $100 gift card
  • JD Farms – $100 gift card
  • Sunflower Café – $50 gift card 
  • Five 10 FREE game passes to The REC Room (can be used at either location)


Whether you’re craving comfort food, farm-fresh ingredients, or a cozy café stop, this bundle has something for every appetite



https://www.texassmokebbq.ca/


https://jdfarms.ca/


https://www.sunflowercafe.ca/


https://www.therecroom.com/granville

Mother's Day Bundle item
Mother's Day Bundle item
Mother's Day Bundle item
Mother's Day Bundle
$75

Starting bid

Just in time for Mother’s Day—treat someone special (or yourself!) to a beautiful mix of relaxation, self care, and treats. 


This bundle includes:


  • Krause Farms – Wine tasting for four
  • KLC Tallow Skincare – hand made tallow soaps
  • K’pure – Travel skincare bundle
  • Butter Confections – 5 packs of gourmet marshmallows
  • Forage and Faire – Curated gift box
  • Inked Chaos – “Mama” Tumbler & keychain
  • Eatable Popcorn – 2 bags (Rosé All Day & Birthday Cake Pop)


The perfect combination of self care, and sweet indulgences, this bundle is made for celebrating the wonderful mom in your life!


https://www.krauseberryfarms.com/


https://www.knoufflakecreations.ca/


https://kpurenaturals.com/


https://butterconfections.com/en-ca


https://forageandfaire.com/


https://www.facebook.com/share/1EZSwrHXr2/?mibextid=wwXIfr


https://eatable.com/



Pamper Yourself Bundle item
Pamper Yourself Bundle item
Pamper Yourself Bundle item
Pamper Yourself Bundle
$80

Starting bid

Treat yourself (or someone special) to a full glow up experience with this curated bundle of beauty and self care essentials.


This bundle includes:

Bronzed by TC – 1 spray tan + body scrub

Hairstory – The Healthiest Hair Method kit

Luna & Boo – $50 gift card + a 

pair of earrings


So Luxury – Lippy, Cocoa Oat Soak, Blush soak, loofah, and salve


Birch Babe- Glow All Day 3 step skincare bundle 


From glowing skin and great hair to relaxing bath essentials this bundle is all about feeling your best from head to toe. Perfect for a self care reset


https://www.instagram.com/bronzedbytc/


https://hairstory.com/en-ca


https://www.lunaandboo.com/


https://soluxury.ca/


https://birchbabe.com/






Starmin Studio “The Hill of Hope” Framed Canvas item
Starmin Studio “The Hill of Hope” Framed Canvas item
Starmin Studio “The Hill of Hope” Framed Canvas item
Starmin Studio “The Hill of Hope” Framed Canvas
$50

Starting bid

Add a meaningful and inspiring piece to your home with this beautiful framed canvas from Starmin Studio. Created by a young artist known for faith based designs, this artwork is designed to bring a sense of peace, hope, and reflection into your space. Inspired by Calvary and the love of Christ, this artwork draws the heart back to true hope. It reminds us that no matter how dark the valley or distant the dawn, our hope is anchored in what was finished on the cross.

This piece is a reminder that through Christ, we are deeply loved and never alone. In every season, His presence remains with us, offering strength, peace, and reassurance when life feels heavy or uncertain.https://starminstudio.com/


Stable Harvest Farm Produce Box item
Stable Harvest Farm Produce Box item
Stable Harvest Farm Produce Box
$10

Starting bid

A delicious selection of organically grown, seasonal produce from Stable Harvest Farm!


This fresh fruit & veggie box will be ready for pickup mid-July through August, featuring a variety of locally grown fruits and. vegetables at their peak. Support local farming while enjoying fresh, high quality produce straight from the source. 


https://stableharvestfarm.com/

Fox & Hounds Pub Gift Card item
Fox & Hounds Pub Gift Card item
Fox & Hounds Pub Gift Card
$50

Starting bid

Enjoy a night out with a $200 gift card to Fox & Hound Pub!


A local favourite perfect for date nights, celebrations, or simply taking a break from cooking. This one is sure to be a popular item! https://www.foxandhounds.ca/  

Street Hockey Starter Pack item
Street Hockey Starter Pack item
Street Hockey Starter Pack item
Street Hockey Starter Pack
$10

Starting bid

Get ready for hours of outdoor fun with this awesome street hockey set!


Includes two youth sized wooden street  hockey sticks, multi weather street hockey balls, and pucks, everything needed to get a game going in the driveway! 

Greater Vancouver Zoo Family Day Pass item
Greater Vancouver Zoo Family Day Pass item
Greater Vancouver Zoo Family Day Pass item
Greater Vancouver Zoo Family Day Pass
$40

Starting bid

Enjoy a wild day out with a family visit to the Greater Vancouver Zoo!


includes:


  • Family Day Pass for 2 adults and 2 children/seniors
  • Single-day admission to explore the zoo’s amazing animal exhibits and attractions


Spend the day discovering wildlife from around the world, meeting incredible animals, and making unforgettable family memories. From big cats and bears to playful primates and more, this is a fun-filled adventure for animal lovers of all ages!


Parking not included. All passes must be used together during one visit


https://www.gvzoo.com/

Phoenix Rising Bundle item
Phoenix Rising Bundle item
Phoenix Rising Bundle item
Phoenix Rising Bundle
$10

Starting bid

Unwind and reset with this peaceful collection designed to inspire calm and reflection. Featuring a selenite wand, a variety of polished stones, and an inspirational affirmation card, this bundle is perfect for anyone looking to incorporate a little mindfulness and positivity into their day.


https://www.phoenixrisingmetaphysical.ca

Shuswap Getaway item
Shuswap Getaway item
Shuswap Getaway item
Shuswap Getaway
$315

Starting bid

Escape to the beautiful Shuswap for the perfect summer adventure filled with lake time, local eats, and a relaxing overnight stay.


This bundle includes:


  • One-night stay at Anglemont Inn
  • Boat rental from Anglemont Marina (subject to availability)
  • $50 gift card to The Hub Shuswap
  • $50 gift card to Shuswap Pie Company
  • Carry on luggage and purse cooler bag, donated by Jodi Steeves


Spend the day out on the water, enjoy delicious local food, and unwind in one of BC’s favourite summer destinations. Whether you’re planning a romantic escape or a fun overnight adventure, this bundle is packed for a memorable Shuswap getaway. https://www.anglemontinn.com/


https://anglemontmarina.com/


https://www.shuswaphub.com/


http://shuswappiecompany.ca/home


https://jodiandtheteam.com/

One Free Month + Uniform @ Excel Martial Arts Langley item
One Free Month + Uniform @ Excel Martial Arts Langley
$40

Starting bid

This package from Excel Martial Arts Langley is perfect for anyone looking to try something new and build confidence, discipline, and strength.


Includes a free month of training for a new member, along with a uniform to get started, everything you need to step onto the mat and begin your journey.


Whether it’s for a child or adult, this is a fantastic opportunity to experience professional instruction in a fun, supportive environment. 


https://langleymartialarts.ca

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!