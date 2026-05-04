Offered by

Coghlan Elementary School PAC

Coghlan's Fun Fair Concession Items

Hotdog
$3

One hotdog and bun with condiments only

0
Hot Dog Combo
$8

One hotdog with chips, pop and condiments

0
Smokie
$6

One smokie and bun with condiments only

0
Smokie Combo
$12

One smokie, chips, pop and condiments

0
Veggie hotdog
$9

One Veggie hotdog and bun with condiments only

0
Add GLUTEN FREE BUN
$1
0
Add Chili to your smokie or hotdog
$1

Add some delicious chili to your smokie or hotdog as a topping

0
Add Nacho Cheese
$1

Add nacho cheese as a topping to your hotdog or smokie!

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Cup of Chili
$5

Cup of homemade chili that can't be beaten!

0
Nachos and Cheese
$5

Nacho chips and cheese, just like you love it at the games!

0
Cotton Candy
$5

One tub of cotton candy from Cora's Treats

0
1 Gourmet Donut
$2

SOLD OUT

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Popcorn
$1
0
Iced Coffee
$3
0
Iced Chocolate & Whip
$3
0
Pop
$2
0
Water
$2
0
Gatorade
$3
0
Candy Misc
$2
0
Toddler pass
$10

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