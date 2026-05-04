Coghlan's Fun Fair Concession Items

Offered by
One hotdog and bun with condiments only
One hotdog with chips, pop and condiments
One smokie and bun with condiments only
One smokie, chips, pop and condiments
One Veggie hotdog and bun with condiments only
Add some delicious chili to your smokie or hotdog as a topping
Add nacho cheese as a topping to your hotdog or smokie!
Cup of homemade chili that can't be beaten!
Nacho chips and cheese, just like you love it at the games!
One tub of cotton candy from Cora's Treats
SOLD OUT
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