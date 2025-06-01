Colchester Community League Memberships

Offered by
Valid for one year
In order to qualify for Active Membership, you must:
- live with Strathcona County
- be over the age of 18,
- be interested in maintaining our Mission Statement.
Active members are able to vote and put their name forward to be elected as a Board Member after 60 days of membership.
Associate members live outside of boundaries and are welcome to be an active part of our community. They are welcome to share their ideas and comments, but are unable to vote. After two years of active participation, they may request to become an Honorary (Active) Member.
Junior Members are under the age of 18 and are unable to vote. They are encouraged to become actively involved and to learn about the ins and outs of our community league.
