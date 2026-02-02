Un chat à la fois

Offered by

Un chat à la fois

About this shop

Valentine's Day Collection

2 toys item
2 toys
$12

2 toys with catnip

Measurements may vary by a few millimeters.

Measurement: Length: 10p Width: 2p Thickness 1.5p

Weight: between 12 to 15 grams

Delivery included across Canada

2 small toys item
2 small toys
$8.50

2 toys with catnip

Measurements may vary by a few millimeters.

Measurement: Length: 3p Width: 3p Thickness 1p

Weight: between 4 to 6 grams

Delivery included across Canada

Heart-shaped toy model 1 item
Heart-shaped toy model 1
$6

Includes 1 single toy

Measurements may vary by a few millimeters.

Measurement: Length: 3p Width: 3p Thickness 1p

Weight: between 4 to 6 grams

Delivery included across Canada

Heart-shaped toy model 2 item
Heart-shaped toy model 2
$6

Includes 1 single toy

Measurements may vary by a few millimeters.

Measurement: Length: 3p Width: 3p Thickness 1p

Weight: between 4 to 6 grams

Delivery included across Canada

Heart-shaped toy model 3 item
Heart-shaped toy model 3
$6

Includes 1 single toy

Measurements may vary by a few millimeters.

Measurement: Length: 3p Width: 3p Thickness 1p

Weight: between 4 to 6 grams

Delivery included across Canada

1 medium toy model 1 item
1 medium toy model 1
$8

Includes 1 toy only

Measurements may vary by a few millimeters.

Measurement: Length: 7.5p Width: 2.5p Thickness 2p

Weight: between 12 to 15 grams

Shipping is included across Canada

1 medium toy model 2 item
1 medium toy model 2
$8

Includes 1 toy only

Measurements may vary by a few millimeters.

Measurement: Length: 7.5p Width: 2.5p Thickness 2p

Weight: between 12 to 15 grams

Shipping is included across Canada

1 medium toy model 3 item
1 medium toy model 3
$8

Includes 1 toy only

Measurements may vary by a few millimeters.

Measurement: Length: 7.5p Width: 2.5p Thickness 2p

Weight: between 12 to 15 grams

Shipping is included across Canada

1 medium toy model 4 item
1 medium toy model 4
$8

Includes 1 toy only

Measurements may vary by a few millimeters.

Measurement: Length: 7.5p Width: 2.5p Thickness 2p

Weight: between 12 to 15 grams

Shipping is included across Canada

1 medium toy model 5 item
1 medium toy model 5
$8

Includes 1 toy only

Measurements may vary by a few millimeters.

Measurement: Length: 7.5p Width: 2.5p Thickness 2p

Weight: between 12 to 15 grams

Shipping is included across Canada

Add a donation for Un chat à la fois

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!