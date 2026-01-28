Quand les clochers se réinventent / Spires Reinvented

This ticket grants access to the guided tour and the opening night on May 7th, as well as the conference and panels on May 8th-9th, 2026. The cocktail reception on Thursday evening, coffee breaks, and lunch on Friday and Saturday are included in the price.
This ticket grants access to the guided tour and the opening night on May 7th, as well as the conference and panels on May 8th-9th, 2026. The cocktail reception on Thursday evening, coffee breaks, and lunch on Friday and Saturday are included in the price.
CPRQ Member / Non-Profit Rate
$170
This ticket grants access to the guided tour and the opening night on May 7th, as well as the conference and panels on May 8th-9th, 2026. The cocktail reception on Thursday evening, coffee breaks, and lunch on Friday and Saturday are included in the price.
This ticket grants access to the guided tour and the opening night on May 7th, as well as the conference and panels on May 8th-9th, 2026. The cocktail reception on Thursday evening, coffee breaks, and lunch on Friday and Saturday are included in the price.
CPRQ Member / Student Rate
$100
This ticket grants access to the guided tour and the opening night on May 7th, as well as the conference and panels on May 8th-9th, 2026. The cocktail reception on Thursday evening, coffee breaks, and lunch on Friday and Saturday are included in the price.
This ticket grants access to the guided tour and the opening night on May 7th, as well as the conference and panels on May 8th-9th, 2026. The cocktail reception on Thursday evening, coffee breaks, and lunch on Friday and Saturday are included in the price.
Non CPRQ Member / Regular Rate
$400
This ticket grants access to the guided tour and the opening night on May 7th, as well as the conference and panels on May 8th-9th, 2026. The cocktail reception on Thursday evening, coffee breaks, and lunch on Friday and Saturday are included in the price.
This ticket grants access to the guided tour and the opening night on May 7th, as well as the conference and panels on May 8th-9th, 2026. The cocktail reception on Thursday evening, coffee breaks, and lunch on Friday and Saturday are included in the price.
Non CPRQ Member / Non-Profit Rate
$250
This ticket grants access to the guided tour and the opening night on May 7th, as well as the conference and panels on May 8th-9th, 2026. The cocktail reception on Thursday evening, coffee breaks, and lunch on Friday and Saturday are included in the price.
This ticket grants access to the guided tour and the opening night on May 7th, as well as the conference and panels on May 8th-9th, 2026. The cocktail reception on Thursday evening, coffee breaks, and lunch on Friday and Saturday are included in the price.
Non member CPRQ / student rate
$180
This ticket grants access to the guided tour and the opening night on May 7th, as well as the conference and panels on May 8th-9th, 2026. The cocktail reception on Thursday evening, coffee breaks, and lunch on Friday and Saturday are included in the price.
This ticket grants access to the guided tour and the opening night on May 7th, as well as the conference and panels on May 8th-9th, 2026. The cocktail reception on Thursday evening, coffee breaks, and lunch on Friday and Saturday are included in the price.
Add a donation for Conseil du patrimoine religieux du Québec
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!