Conseil du patrimoine religieux du Québec

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Conseil du patrimoine religieux du Québec

About this event

Quand les clochers se réinventent / Spires Reinvented

1155 Rue de la Visitation

Montréal, QC H2L, Canada

CPRQ Member / Regular Rate
$320
This ticket grants access to the guided tour and the opening night on May 7th, as well as the conference and panels on May 8th-9th, 2026. The cocktail reception on Thursday evening, coffee breaks, and lunch on Friday and Saturday are included in the price.
CPRQ Member / Non-Profit Rate
$170
This ticket grants access to the guided tour and the opening night on May 7th, as well as the conference and panels on May 8th-9th, 2026. The cocktail reception on Thursday evening, coffee breaks, and lunch on Friday and Saturday are included in the price.
CPRQ Member / Student Rate
$100
This ticket grants access to the guided tour and the opening night on May 7th, as well as the conference and panels on May 8th-9th, 2026. The cocktail reception on Thursday evening, coffee breaks, and lunch on Friday and Saturday are included in the price.
Non CPRQ Member / Regular Rate
$400
This ticket grants access to the guided tour and the opening night on May 7th, as well as the conference and panels on May 8th-9th, 2026. The cocktail reception on Thursday evening, coffee breaks, and lunch on Friday and Saturday are included in the price.
Non CPRQ Member / Non-Profit Rate
$250
This ticket grants access to the guided tour and the opening night on May 7th, as well as the conference and panels on May 8th-9th, 2026. The cocktail reception on Thursday evening, coffee breaks, and lunch on Friday and Saturday are included in the price.
Non member CPRQ / student rate
$180
This ticket grants access to the guided tour and the opening night on May 7th, as well as the conference and panels on May 8th-9th, 2026. The cocktail reception on Thursday evening, coffee breaks, and lunch on Friday and Saturday are included in the price.
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