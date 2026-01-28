Quand les clochers se réinventent / Spires Reinvented

This ticket grants access to the guided tour and the opening night on May 7th, as well as the conference and panels on May 8th-9th, 2026. The cocktail reception on Thursday evening, coffee breaks, and lunch on Friday and Saturday are included in the price.

This ticket grants access to the guided tour and the opening night on May 7th, as well as the conference and panels on May 8th-9th, 2026. The cocktail reception on Thursday evening, coffee breaks, and lunch on Friday and Saturday are included in the price.

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