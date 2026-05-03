Diwali Celebration Society

Hosted by

Diwali Celebration Society

About this event

Colour Fest

1299 Pinetree Wy

Coquitlam, BC V3B 7S4, Canada

Limited Free Registration
Free
Available until Jun 8

This allows access to Colour Fest but does not include any Colour Packs.


Please note that only City of Coquitlam approved Colour packs sold by Colour Fest are permitted at this event. You may not bring your own colour.


Discounted Colour Zone Registration
$5
Available until Jun 15

Access to the Colour Zone includes 1 Colour Pack


Please note that only City of Coquitlam approved Colour packs sold by Colour Fest are permitted at this event. You may not bring your own colour.

Additional Colour Pack - Early Bird Special
$5
Available until Jun 15

Purchase LImited Discounted Colour Packs for the Colour Zone at prior to the event.


Please note that only City of Coquitlam approved Colour packs sold by Colour Fest are permitted at this event. You may not bring your own colour.

Regular Registration
$15

Register for Colour Fest


Includes 1 Colour Pack for the Colour Zone at prior to the event.


Please note that only City of Coquitlam approved Colour packs sold by Colour Fest are permitted at this event. You may not bring your own colour.

Additional Colour Pack
$10

Additional Colour Pack


Must have registered to buy additional Colour Pack,


Please note that only City of Coquitlam approved Colour packs sold by Colour Fest are permitted at this event. You may not bring your own colour.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!