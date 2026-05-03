About this event
This allows access to Colour Fest but does not include any Colour Packs.
Please note that only City of Coquitlam approved Colour packs sold by Colour Fest are permitted at this event. You may not bring your own colour.
Access to the Colour Zone includes 1 Colour Pack
Please note that only City of Coquitlam approved Colour packs sold by Colour Fest are permitted at this event. You may not bring your own colour.
Purchase LImited Discounted Colour Packs for the Colour Zone at prior to the event.
Please note that only City of Coquitlam approved Colour packs sold by Colour Fest are permitted at this event. You may not bring your own colour.
Register for Colour Fest
Includes 1 Colour Pack for the Colour Zone at prior to the event.
Please note that only City of Coquitlam approved Colour packs sold by Colour Fest are permitted at this event. You may not bring your own colour.
Additional Colour Pack
Must have registered to buy additional Colour Pack,
Please note that only City of Coquitlam approved Colour packs sold by Colour Fest are permitted at this event. You may not bring your own colour.
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