Columbia Paramedic Academy Cohort Shirts

The Gildan 5000 Adult Heavy Cotton™ T-Shirt is a classic, durable everyday tee made from soft, midweight cotton with a comfortable unisex fit. Its smooth surface makes it a strong choice for DTF transfers, allowing the design to sit cleanly on the shirt with bright colour, sharp detail, and a long-lasting finish when properly pressed. The G500 has a traditional crew neck, taped neck and shoulders, and a sturdy feel that works well for uniforms, class shirts, team apparel, and casual wear. Printed on a navy cotton shirt, the Columbia Paramedic Academy Cohort 3 design gives a clean, professional look while keeping the shirt comfortable enough for regular use.



