Come be Inspired! Home & Garden Tour

Make Tour Day even more enjoyable with our Taste & Tour Lunch—a delicious, pre-ordered box lunch designed for a perfect mid-tour break.





Choose your Taste & Tour Box Lunch for June 14 by May 30 at NOON. Lunches MUST be preordered. Pick up will be at HGT Rest Stop in Newmarket at RE/MAX Realtron Turnkey Realty (1140 Stellar Lane).