Canadian Federation of University Women Aurora/Newmarket

Hosted by

Canadian Federation of University Women Aurora/Newmarket

About this event

Come be Inspired! Home & Garden Tour

Aurora

East Gwillimbury and Newmarket

HGT Tour June 14
$45

Visit all 6 locations in Holland Landing, Sharon, Aurora and Newmarket. The Tour begins at 10 am. You may decide the order in which you visit the locations.

Taste and Tour Ticket - Tour and Lunch
$65
Available until May 30

Make Tour Day even more enjoyable with our Taste & Tour Lunch—a delicious, pre-ordered box lunch designed for a perfect mid-tour break.


Choose your Taste & Tour Box Lunch for June 14 by May 30 at NOON. Lunches MUST be preordered. Pick up will be at HGT Rest Stop in Newmarket at RE/MAX Realtron Turnkey Realty (1140 Stellar Lane).

Add a donation for Canadian Federation of University Women Aurora/Newmarket

$

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