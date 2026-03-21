Come be Inspired! Home & Garden Tour

About this event
East Gwillimbury and Newmarket
Visit all 6 locations in Holland Landing, Sharon, Aurora and Newmarket. The Tour begins at 10 am. You may decide the order in which you visit the locations.
Make Tour Day even more enjoyable with our Taste & Tour Lunch—a delicious, pre-ordered box lunch designed for a perfect mid-tour break.
Choose your Taste & Tour Box Lunch for June 14 by May 30 at NOON. Lunches MUST be preordered. Pick up will be at HGT Rest Stop in Newmarket at RE/MAX Realtron Turnkey Realty (1140 Stellar Lane).
$
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