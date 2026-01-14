Jewish Child and Family Service

Hosted by

Jewish Child and Family Service

About this event

Comedy for A Cause Sponsorships

2025 Corydon Ave

Winnipeg, MB R3P 0N5, Canada

Presenting Sponsor - SOLD OUT
$3,600

6 left!

This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Naming recognition on all JCFS-controlled event materials

reserved seating, Logo placement on event webpage, Recognition in all ticket confirmation emails, Name recognition on any event emails, Social media recognition, with a “shout-out” from the President and CEO of JCFS, Public recognition at the event, Print media recognition in the Jewish Post, Post-event impact acknowledgement, Select JCFS swag, 10 general admission tickets, Food and Drink Voucher for Rumors + More!

Friend of The Event
$360
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Name listed on webpage, Post-event thank-you, E-mail recognition, Social media recognition, Two general admission ticket + More

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!