Comedy for A Cause Sponsorships

Naming recognition on all JCFS-controlled event materials

reserved seating, Logo placement on event webpage, Recognition in all ticket confirmation emails, Name recognition on any event emails, Social media recognition, with a “shout-out” from the President and CEO of JCFS, Public recognition at the event, Print media recognition in the Jewish Post, Post-event impact acknowledgement, Select JCFS swag, 10 general admission tickets, Food and Drink Voucher for Rumors + More!