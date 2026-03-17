Hosted by

Windy City Canine Rescue Society

About this event

Comedy Unleashed Volunteers

527 50 Ave

Coalhurst, AB T0L 0V0, Canada

Friday night- Event Set Up 6 PM-8 PM
Free

Event set up. Tables, chairs, auction etc.

Silent Auction Attendee 5:30-7:30
Free

Monitor silent auction. Make sure pens and sheets are there. Make sure prices are not altered (yes this happens).

Silent Action 7:30-10
Free

Monitor silent auction. Make sure pens and sheets are there. Make sure prices are not altered (yes this happens).

Saturday 10-11:30- Closing down silent auction
Free

Taking down silent auction. Taking payment,

Saturday 4:30-10 Bartenders- Need Pro Serve
Free
Saturday 4:30-6:30- Door ticket takers/ ID/ 50/50
Free

Check people in. Provide vegetarian bands, Sell 50/50.

Dinner Service and clean up 5:30-9
Free

Help caterer set up. Clear dishes and cans.

Saturday 6:30-8 Sell 50/50s
Free
Saturday 10-12 Event Clean up
Free

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!