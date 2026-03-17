Comedy Unleashed Volunteers

Hosted by
About this event
Event set up. Tables, chairs, auction etc.
Monitor silent auction. Make sure pens and sheets are there. Make sure prices are not altered (yes this happens).
Monitor silent auction. Make sure pens and sheets are there. Make sure prices are not altered (yes this happens).
Taking down silent auction. Taking payment,
Check people in. Provide vegetarian bands, Sell 50/50.
Help caterer set up. Clear dishes and cans.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!