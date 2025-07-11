Coming Home: A DOGUST Art Show for Rescue Dogs

Hosted by
About this event
This event is free to attend, but we kindly ask you to RSVP to help us plan with love (and snacks) in mind!
Art, tattoos, food, and drinks will be available by donation, with all proceeds going directly to Passion for Paws’ DOGUST Fund, supporting emergency rescues and rehoming efforts.
Come for the art, stay for the dogs. 💛
We adore your pups and they are welcome to join the fun! That said, we want every dog (and human) to feel safe and comfortable.
If your dog is sensitive to loud noises, crowds, or unfamiliar environments, we encourage you to consider their comfort and come solo. We’ll have plenty of dogs to love on, and they’ll thank you for putting their wellbeing first. 💛
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!