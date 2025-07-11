Passion for Paws

Passion for Paws

Coming Home: A DOGUST Art Show for Rescue Dogs

5125 Rue Sherbrooke O

Montréal, QC H4A 1T2, Canada

Free

This event is free to attend, but we kindly ask you to RSVP to help us plan with love (and snacks) in mind!


Art, tattoos, food, and drinks will be available by donation, with all proceeds going directly to Passion for Paws’ DOGUST Fund, supporting emergency rescues and rehoming efforts.


Come for the art, stay for the dogs. 💛

We adore your pups and they are welcome to join the fun! That said, we want every dog (and human) to feel safe and comfortable.


If your dog is sensitive to loud noises, crowds, or unfamiliar environments, we encourage you to consider their comfort and come solo. We’ll have plenty of dogs to love on, and they’ll thank you for putting their wellbeing first. 💛

