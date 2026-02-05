Meurtres et disparitions irrésolus du Québec

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Meurtres et disparitions irrésolus du Québec

About this event

Plan de commandites pour tournoi de Golf MDIQ 2026

1000 QC-116

Acton Vale, QC J0H 1A0, Canada

Sponsorship Plan - Platinum
$5,000

6 left!

Official presenter title of the tournament 

Logo on all materials (Web, invitations, program, banners, photos etc.) 

Golf foursome, cocktail and dinner complimentary 

Speaking opportunity at dinner 

Hole animation with contest 

Sponsorship Plan - Gold
$2,500

6 left!

Logo on web, invitations and program 

Two tournament registrations, cocktail and dinner complimentary 

Logo on one hole (and presence) 

Sponsorship Plan - Silver
$1,000

6 left!

Logo on program 

Two cocktail and dinner registrations 

Logo on one hole 

Sponsorship Plan - Bronze
$500

6 left!

Logo on one hole sign 

Public acknowledgements during the event 

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