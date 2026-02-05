Plan de commandites pour tournoi de Golf MDIQ 2026

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About this event
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Official presenter title of the tournament
Logo on all materials (Web, invitations, program, banners, photos etc.)
Golf foursome, cocktail and dinner complimentary
Speaking opportunity at dinner
Hole animation with contest
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Logo on web, invitations and program
Two tournament registrations, cocktail and dinner complimentary
Logo on one hole (and presence)
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Logo on program
Two cocktail and dinner registrations
Logo on one hole
6 left!
Logo on one hole sign
Public acknowledgements during the event
$
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