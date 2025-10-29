Commentary of Lama Je Tsongkapa Guru Yoga by Kyabje Pabongka Dechen Nyingpo

Hosted by
About this event
*please note, tiers are in place for accessibility, please feel free to pay what you can.
*purchase of in person tickets is consent to being recorded
*if you do not wish to donate to zeffy (this ticket platform) please pick other and then 0 at time of payment.
*please note, tiers are in place for accessibility, please feel free to pay what you can.
*purchase of in person tickets is consent to being recorded
*if you do not wish to donate to zeffy (this ticket platform) please pick other and then 0 at time of payment.
*please note, tiers are in place for accessibility, please feel free to pay what you can.
*if you do not wish to donate to zeffy (this ticket platform) please pick other and then 0 at time of payment.
*please note, tiers are in place for accessibility, please feel free to pay what you can.
*if you do not wish to donate to zeffy (this ticket platform) please pick other and then 0 at time of payment.
Dana can be added in $10 increments by selecting the number of Dana.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!