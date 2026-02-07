York Pride

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York Pride

About this event

Commercial Enterprise 2026

200 Doug Duncan Dr

Newmarket, ON L3Y 3Y9, Canada

Commercial Enterprise Vendor Permit item
Commercial Enterprise Vendor Permit
$1,101.75

If your business has two or more business outlets, AND/OR locations outside York Region. Note that you are prohibited from fundraising and selling food products. Power and tent weighting services are not included and must be purchased separately. You are responsible for your tent, table, chairs and lighting.

Price = $975+HST

Power Requirements: (2) 15A/120V circuits (Standard Plug) item
Power Requirements: (2) 15A/120V circuits (Standard Plug)
$67.80

Please ensure you bring the indicated cord sizes for each circuit ordered. If you bring the right cords, we can connect you to power. • All cords should be tagged at both ends with the vendor’s name for identification purposes. • Use propane if possible, and please share your total power requirements in watts with our team. • The electrical inspector will inspect all booths. Onsite electricians will approve all extension cords. You must have a ground pin with all cords, or they will not pass inspection. • All mobile concessions with hard wiring must provide evidence of electrical approval by submitting a photo of the approval label affixed to the unit

Additional (2) 15A/120V circuits (Standard Plug) item
Additional (2) 15A/120V circuits (Standard Plug)
$45.20

Please ensure you bring the indicated cord sizes for each circuit ordered. If you bring the right cords, we can connect you to power. • All cords should be tagged at both ends with the vendor’s name for identification purposes. • Use propane if possible, and please share your total power requirements in watts with our team. • The electrical inspector will inspect all booths. Onsite electricians will approve all extension cords. You must have a ground pin with all cords, or they will not pass inspection. • All mobile concessions with hard wiring must provide evidence of electrical approval by submitting a photo of the approval label affixed to the unit

Power Requirements: 30A 240V connections item
Power Requirements: 30A 240V connections
$90.40

Please provide your own twist lock 30A. (Adapter & Cable)

Please ensure you bring the indicated cord sizes for each circuit ordered. If you bring the right cords, we can connect you to power. • All cords should be tagged at both ends with the vendor’s name for identification purposes. • Use propane if possible, and please share your total power requirements in watts with our team. • The electrical inspector will inspect all booths. Onsite electricians will approve all extension cords. You must have a ground pin with all cords, or they will not pass inspection. • All mobile concessions with hard wiring must provide evidence of electrical approval by submitting a photo of the approval label affixed to the unit

Tent Weighting Services item
Tent Weighting Services
$125

Tents must be safely operated without the use of stakes. Tents failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be permitted to set up on-site. Should you require additional anchoring support, weighted plastic or cinderblocks can be provided. This ensures that 50 lbs/22 kg of weight is distributed on each leg of the tent, totalling 200 lbs/44kg so that the tent can operate safely in high-wind conditions. Please note that all activities or sales are to happen within your 10x10 space; please respect everyone's space on-site.

Commercial Enterprise Parade Permit item
Commercial Enterprise Parade Permit
$1,221

Select this category if your business has two or more business outlets, AND/OR locations outside York Region. This includes up to 15 marchers per registered group. You may purchase additional marchers below. This will be strictly monitored before and during the event.

Add-on Marchers QTY: 25 item
Add-on Marchers QTY: 25
$125

Add 25 marchers to your group.*THIS IS NOT A PERMIT*

Add-on Marchers QTY: 50 item
Add-on Marchers QTY: 50
$175

Add 50 marchers to your group.*THIS IS NOT A PERMIT*

Add-on Marchers QTY: : 75 item
Add-on Marchers QTY: : 75
$225

Add 75 marchers to your group.*THIS IS NOT A PERMIT*

Add Small Vehicle item
Add Small Vehicle
$25

QTY 1 Vehicle (Under 20')*THIS IS NOT A PERMIT*

Add Medium Vehicle item
Add Medium Vehicle
$50

QTY 1 Vehicle (40'+)*THIS IS NOT A PERMIT*

Extra Large Vehicle (ELV) item
Extra Large Vehicle (ELV)
$75

QTY 1 Vehicle (60'+)*THIS IS NOT A PERMIT*

Add a donation for York Pride

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