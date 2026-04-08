Common Ground Food Forum 2026

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About this event
This ticket price covers the costs of the forum, including venue, food & beverage offerings, materials and enables us to offer high-quality experiences. This option enables the Forum to offer free and low-cost services to people most directly targeted by oppression and colonization. We encourage tenured academics, government officials, and established private-sector participants and anyone with institutional or organizational support to pay this level.
REDUCED PRICING: Please use coupon code "REDUCED2026" for those with less institutional/organizational support or who will incur higher than average costs of travel to the conference.
SOLIDARITY PRICING: Please use coupon code "SOLIDARITY2026" for students and others with insufficient institutional support, as well as members of groups or organizations focused on social and/or economic justice, owned or governed by historically marginalized groups. This rate might also be for you if you yourself are Indigenous, Black, racialized, a newcomer, an individual challenged with visible or non-visible disabilities, 2SLGBTQIA+, or an individual with low income.
[FOR PRESENTERS]
This ticket price covers the costs of the forum, including venue, food & beverage offerings, materials and enables us to offer high-quality experiences. This option enables the Forum to offer free and low-cost services to people most directly targeted by oppression and colonization. We encourage tenured academics, government officials, and established private-sector participants and anyone with institutional or organizational support to pay this level.
REDUCED PRICING: Please use coupon code "reduced2026" for those with less institutional/organizational support or who will incur higher than average costs of travel to the conference.
SOLIDARITY PRICING: Please use coupon code "solidarity2026" for students and others with insufficient institutional support, as well as members of groups or organizations focused on social and/or economic justice, owned or governed by historically marginalized groups. This rate might also be for you if you yourself are Indigenous, Black, racialized, a newcomer, an individual challenged with visible or non-visible disabilities, 2SLGBTQIA+, or an individual with low income.
Join us for a behind-the-scenes site tour and discussion at The Sharing Place Food Centre in Orillia (sharingplaceorillia.org), a community-based organization working to meet immediate food needs while strengthening the regional food system for the future.
This guided tour introduces participants to The Sharing Place’s integrated approach, which combines emergency food support with food recovery, school nutrition, advocacy, and food system planning. Participants will explore how programs are designed to support people today while also contributing to longer-term systems change.
The tour will highlight core food access programs, including:
This session includes time for questions and dialogue and will be of interest to practitioners, researchers, students, policymakers, and people working in food security, food systems, and equity-focused community action.
Our community-based farm (https://www.ramacommunityfarm.com/) is owned and operated by the Chippewas of Rama First Nation, a proud and progressive community committed to nourishing its members and neighbours across Lake Country.
The visit will include a talk about the history of agriculture in Rama, covering pre-colonial and colonial periods and its significance today. Please note that this is a working farm. Wear clothes that can get dirty and sturdy, appropriate footwear, as you may be invited to take part in light activities such as weeding.
Seating is limited; visitors who require seating for accessibility reasons are encouraged to indicate this on the registration form.
The session will include time for questions. It is open to practitioners, researchers, students, policymakers, and others interested in food security, food systems, and community equity.
Join us for an unforgettable evening of celebration and social connection at Seto. Mingle with fellow Canadian food studies colleagues in a vibrant yet relaxed atmosphere, enjoying a carefully curated menu by one of Orillia's newest and finest local food businesses. Dinner will be served as a sit-down, family-style, 3-course meal. Menu details to come!
In addition to amazing food, this year’s social event will feature a Book Launch profiling several Canadian food studies publications– with a few words from the authors! We will also honour CAFS standout achievements with our annual Awards Ceremony, including the Food Studies Lifetime Achievement Award and Student Paper Awards. In addition, the evening will feature an Interactive Wine Tasting and Workshop, facilitated by Sommelier John Carlo Meli.
Please fill out the attendance form and purchase your tickets by June 5, 2026.
Allergies and dietary restrictions need to be communicated in advance to be accommodated.
Location: Seto Dining | 117 Mississaga St E, Orillia, ON L3V 1V6
Date: June 16, 2026
Time: 6:30-10:00 PM
__
About the Food: From Chef Kim Haugen from Orillia Matters
“We’re not trying to be a strict, authentic version of any one cuisine. It’s playful, it’s honest, and it’s inspired by the flavours I grew up with and the techniques I’ve learned over the years.”
Originally from the Philippines and raised in a tiny Australian town, Haugen’s influences are global and grounded.
“Every time I make a dish, it usually starts with a French base and finishes with an Asian flair,” he said. “It’s food that’s meant to be shared, savoured, and remembered.”
About the Venue:
Recently opened in 2025, Seto reflects its century-long history in a single building. The space has been nurtured by two families since the 1930s:
The Setos: Star cafe, Shangri-la, 1930's - early 1990's
The Clarkes (French): Brewery Bay Food Co, Seto 1993 - present
Today’s iteration is inspired by a rich history of hospitality moments this space has hosted. You can feel the magic here. Gordon Lightfoot started out doing gigs at 'The Shang'. Terry Fox stopped in for some Seto hospitality during his run across Canada. This building has been a long-standing, vibrant hub of Orillia's beautiful, bustling downtown.
__
About the Workshop: From the seed to the glass: The journey of wine
This workshop uses wine as a lens to explore food systems, ethics, place-based knowledge, and intergenerational farming. Led by John Carlo Meli, a wine educator and tenth-generation grape farmer, you will engage with concepts such as terroir, labour relations, and value systems from seed to table.
Drawing on experience in his family’s vineyards in Pachino, Sicily, and his work with wine merchants in St. Emilion and Bordeaux, as well as supplying wines to the LCBO, Meli brings a practitioner-scholar perspective to key questions: how taste conveys place, how markets shape agricultural decisions, and how organic and fair-trade certifications shape global food economies. As the importer who introduced the first certified organic and fair-trade wine to the LCBO, he also speaks to the political economy of wine in Canada.
The workshop is a guided tasting. You’ll conduct comparative sensory analysis of selected wines, exploring how flavour, acidity, structure, and aroma reflect soil, climate, cultivation practices, and human care. This tasting will connect sensory experience to terroir, sustainability, ethics, and knowledge transmission.
How to get there?
Transportation: The venue is about an 11-minute drive from the Lakehead University Orillia campus.
You can also take public transit. From the “Lakehead University” bus stop, board the West Ridge North bus, ride for 7 stops, and get off at the “Downtown Terminal.” From there, it’s a short 350-metre walk to the venue.
Join us for an unforgettable evening of celebration and social connection at Seto. Mingle with fellow Canadian food studies colleagues in a vibrant yet relaxed atmosphere, enjoying a carefully curated menu by one of Orillia's newest and finest local food businesses. Dinner will be served as a sit-down, family-style, 3-course meal. Menu details to come!
In addition to amazing food, this year’s social event will feature a Book Launch profiling several Canadian food studies publications– with a few words from the authors! We will also honour CAFS standout achievements with our annual Awards Ceremony, including the Food Studies Lifetime Achievement Award and Student Paper Awards. In addition, the evening will feature an Interactive Wine Tasting and Workshop, facilitated by Sommelier John Carlo Meli.
Please fill out the attendance form and purchase your tickets by June 5, 2026.
Allergies and dietary restrictions need to be communicated in advance to be accommodated.
Location: Seto Dining | 117 Mississaga St E, Orillia, ON L3V 1V6
Date: June 16, 2026
Time: 6:30-10:00 PM
__
About the Food: From Chef Kim Haugen from Orillia Matters
“We’re not trying to be a strict, authentic version of any one cuisine. It’s playful, it’s honest, and it’s inspired by the flavours I grew up with and the techniques I’ve learned over the years.”
Originally from the Philippines and raised in a tiny Australian town, Haugen’s influences are global and grounded.
“Every time I make a dish, it usually starts with a French base and finishes with an Asian flair,” he said. “It’s food that’s meant to be shared, savoured, and remembered.”
About the Venue:
Recently opened in 2025, Seto reflects its century-long history in a single building. The space has been nurtured by two families since the 1930s:
The Setos: Star cafe, Shangri-la, 1930's - early 1990's
The Clarkes (French): Brewery Bay Food Co, Seto 1993 - present
Today’s iteration is inspired by a rich history of hospitality moments this space has hosted. You can feel the magic here. Gordon Lightfoot started out doing gigs at 'The Shang'. Terry Fox stopped in for some Seto hospitality during his run across Canada. This building has been a long-standing, vibrant hub of Orillia's beautiful, bustling downtown.
__
About the Workshop: From the seed to the glass: The journey of wine
This workshop uses wine as a lens to explore food systems, ethics, place-based knowledge, and intergenerational farming. Led by John Carlo Meli, a wine educator and tenth-generation grape farmer, you will engage with concepts such as terroir, labour relations, and value systems from seed to table.
Drawing on experience in his family’s vineyards in Pachino, Sicily, and his work with wine merchants in St. Emilion and Bordeaux, as well as supplying wines to the LCBO, Meli brings a practitioner-scholar perspective to key questions: how taste conveys place, how markets shape agricultural decisions, and how organic and fair-trade certifications shape global food economies. As the importer who introduced the first certified organic and fair-trade wine to the LCBO, he also speaks to the political economy of wine in Canada.
The workshop is a guided tasting. You’ll conduct comparative sensory analysis of selected wines, exploring how flavour, acidity, structure, and aroma reflect soil, climate, cultivation practices, and human care. This tasting will connect sensory experience to terroir, sustainability, ethics, and knowledge transmission.
How to get there?
Transportation: The venue is about an 11-minute drive from the Lakehead University Orillia campus.
You can also take public transit. From the “Lakehead University” bus stop, board the West Ridge North bus, ride for 7 stops, and get off at the “Downtown Terminal.” From there, it’s a short 350-metre walk to the venue.
Make a Pay It Forward contribution to treat someone in our community who might not otherwise be able to attend
Join us for an unforgettable evening of celebration and social connection at Seto. Mingle with fellow Canadian food studies colleagues in a vibrant yet relaxed atmosphere, enjoying a carefully curated menu by one of Orillia's newest and finest local food businesses. Dinner will be served as a sit-down, family-style, 3-course meal. Menu details to come!
In addition to amazing food, this year’s social event will feature a Book Launch profiling several Canadian food studies publications– with a few words from the authors! We will also honour CAFS standout achievements with our annual Awards Ceremony, including the Food Studies Lifetime Achievement Award and Student Paper Awards. In addition, the evening will feature an Interactive Wine Tasting and Workshop, facilitated by Sommelier John Carlo Meli.
Please fill out the attendance form and purchase your tickets by June 5, 2026.
Allergies and dietary restrictions need to be communicated in advance to be accommodated.
Location: Seto Dining | 117 Mississaga St E, Orillia, ON L3V 1V6
Date: June 16, 2026
Time: 6:30-10:00 PM
__
About the Food: From Chef Kim Haugen from Orillia Matters
“We’re not trying to be a strict, authentic version of any one cuisine. It’s playful, it’s honest, and it’s inspired by the flavours I grew up with and the techniques I’ve learned over the years.”
Originally from the Philippines and raised in a tiny Australian town, Haugen’s influences are global and grounded.
“Every time I make a dish, it usually starts with a French base and finishes with an Asian flair,” he said. “It’s food that’s meant to be shared, savoured, and remembered.”
About the Venue:
Recently opened in 2025, Seto reflects its century-long history in a single building. The space has been nurtured by two families since the 1930s:
The Setos: Star cafe, Shangri-la, 1930's - early 1990's
The Clarkes (French): Brewery Bay Food Co, Seto 1993 - present
Today’s iteration is inspired by a rich history of hospitality moments this space has hosted. You can feel the magic here. Gordon Lightfoot started out doing gigs at 'The Shang'. Terry Fox stopped in for some Seto hospitality during his run across Canada. This building has been a long-standing, vibrant hub of Orillia's beautiful, bustling downtown.
__
About the Workshop: From the seed to the glass: The journey of wine
This workshop uses wine as a lens to explore food systems, ethics, place-based knowledge, and intergenerational farming. Led by John Carlo Meli, a wine educator and tenth-generation grape farmer, you will engage with concepts such as terroir, labour relations, and value systems from seed to table.
Drawing on experience in his family’s vineyards in Pachino, Sicily, and his work with wine merchants in St. Emilion and Bordeaux, as well as supplying wines to the LCBO, Meli brings a practitioner-scholar perspective to key questions: how taste conveys place, how markets shape agricultural decisions, and how organic and fair-trade certifications shape global food economies. As the importer who introduced the first certified organic and fair-trade wine to the LCBO, he also speaks to the political economy of wine in Canada.
The workshop is a guided tasting. You’ll conduct comparative sensory analysis of selected wines, exploring how flavour, acidity, structure, and aroma reflect soil, climate, cultivation practices, and human care. This tasting will connect sensory experience to terroir, sustainability, ethics, and knowledge transmission.
How to get there?
Transportation: The venue is about an 11-minute drive from the Lakehead University Orillia campus.
You can also take public transit. From the “Lakehead University” bus stop, board the West Ridge North bus, ride for 7 stops, and get off at the “Downtown Terminal.” From there, it’s a short 350-metre walk to the venue.
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