Common Ground Food Forum 2026

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Join us for an unforgettable evening of celebration and social connection at Seto. Mingle with fellow Canadian food studies colleagues in a vibrant yet relaxed atmosphere, enjoying a carefully curated menu by one of Orillia's newest and finest local food businesses. Dinner will be served as a sit-down, family-style, 3-course meal. Menu details to come!

In addition to amazing food, this year’s social event will feature a Book Launch profiling several Canadian food studies publications– with a few words from the authors! We will also honour CAFS standout achievements with our annual Awards Ceremony, including the Food Studies Lifetime Achievement Award and Student Paper Awards. In addition, the evening will feature an Interactive Wine Tasting and Workshop, facilitated by Sommelier John Carlo Meli.

Please fill out the attendance form and purchase your tickets by June 5, 2026.

Allergies and dietary restrictions need to be communicated in advance to be accommodated.

Location: Seto Dining | 117 Mississaga St E, Orillia, ON L3V 1V6

Date: June 16, 2026

Time: 6:30-10:00 PM

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About the Food: From Chef Kim Haugen from Orillia Matters

“We’re not trying to be a strict, authentic version of any one cuisine. It’s playful, it’s honest, and it’s inspired by the flavours I grew up with and the techniques I’ve learned over the years.”





Originally from the Philippines and raised in a tiny Australian town, Haugen’s influences are global and grounded.





“Every time I make a dish, it usually starts with a French base and finishes with an Asian flair,” he said. “It’s food that’s meant to be shared, savoured, and remembered.”





About the Venue:

Recently opened in 2025, Seto reflects its century-long history in a single building. The space has been nurtured by two families since the 1930s:

The Setos: Star cafe, Shangri-la, 1930's - early 1990's

The Clarkes (French): Brewery Bay Food Co, Seto 1993 - present​​​​





Today’s iteration is inspired by a rich history of hospitality moments this space has hosted. You can feel the magic here. Gordon Lightfoot started out doing gigs at 'The Shang'. Terry Fox stopped in for some Seto hospitality during his run across Canada. This building has been a long-standing, vibrant hub of Orillia's beautiful, bustling downtown.





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About the Workshop: From the seed to the glass: The journey of wine





This workshop uses wine as a lens to explore food systems, ethics, place-based knowledge, and intergenerational farming. Led by John Carlo Meli, a wine educator and tenth-generation grape farmer, you will engage with concepts such as terroir, labour relations, and value systems from seed to table.

Drawing on experience in his family’s vineyards in Pachino, Sicily, and his work with wine merchants in St. Emilion and Bordeaux, as well as supplying wines to the LCBO, Meli brings a practitioner-scholar perspective to key questions: how taste conveys place, how markets shape agricultural decisions, and how organic and fair-trade certifications shape global food economies. As the importer who introduced the first certified organic and fair-trade wine to the LCBO, he also speaks to the political economy of wine in Canada.

The workshop is a guided tasting. You’ll conduct comparative sensory analysis of selected wines, exploring how flavour, acidity, structure, and aroma reflect soil, climate, cultivation practices, and human care. This tasting will connect sensory experience to terroir, sustainability, ethics, and knowledge transmission.





How to get there?

Transportation: The venue is about an 11-minute drive from the Lakehead University Orillia campus.

You can also take public transit. From the “Lakehead University” bus stop, board the West Ridge North bus, ride for 7 stops, and get off at the “Downtown Terminal.” From there, it’s a short 350-metre walk to the venue.