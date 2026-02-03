Commotion On the Ocean

About this event
Your e-ticket is your boarding pass to our Kindergarten ocean adventure! Doors open 15 minutes before showtime. Come aboard, find your spot, and get ready to dive beneath the waves and explore a sea full of colourful fish and musical surprises.
Your e-ticket is your boarding pass to our Grade 1 adventure! Doors open 15 minutes before showtime - plenty of time to come aboard and get settled before we set sail.
Your e-ticket is your boarding pass to our Grade 2 adventure! Doors open 15 minutes before showtime - plenty of time to come aboard and get settled before we set sail.
Your e-ticket is your boarding pass to our Grade 3 seafaring adventure! Doors open 15 minutes before showtime. Arrive early, take your place, and get ready to sing, stomp, and sail the high seas with us.
Your e-ticket is your boarding pass to our Grade 4 pirate adventure! Doors open 15 minutes before showtime. Arrive early, settle in, and get ready for a bold and thrilling journey where legends come to life.
Your e-ticket is your boarding pass to our Grade 5 ocean experience! Doors open 15 minutes before showtime. Come aboard early, grab your spot, and get ready to ride a wave of rhythm, energy, and nonstop fun.
Your e-ticket is your boarding pass to our Grade 6 voyage! Doors open 15 minutes before showtime. Come aboard early, settle in, and brace yourself for a powerful journey into the deep.
This e-ticket is your all-access boarding pass to the full Commotion in the Ocean experience! Doors open 15 minutes before each performance. Come and go as you please, settle in, and enjoy the journey from first note to final wave.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!