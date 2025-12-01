Communities in Bloom Alberta Society Membership 2026

This is a membership type to keep you connected to CiB Alberta, allowing you to continue to use the CiB logo, and access to a growing resource database on our website. ALSO, our fabulous Judging team will do a quiet visit of your community! We call this the Quiet Explorer and is done at no additional cost to the community - you will receive a Quiet Explorer Observations document in the fall!

If you wish to pay by cheque please use the Discount Code of CHEQUE