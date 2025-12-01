Communities in Bloom Alberta Society Membership 2026

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About the memberships
Valid until March 23, 2027
This is a membership type to keep you connected to CiB Alberta, allowing you to continue to use the CiB logo, and access to a growing resource database on our website. ALSO, our fabulous Judging team will do a quiet visit of your community! We call this the Quiet Explorer and is done at no additional cost to the community - you will receive a Quiet Explorer Observations document in the fall!
If you wish to pay by cheque please use the Discount Code of CHEQUE
Valid until March 23, 2027
NOVICE Communities are reduced by $100 - Use the discount code of NOVICE.
If you wish to pay by cheque please use the Discount Code of CHEQUE
Valid until March 23, 2027
NOVICE Communities are reduced by $100 - Use the discount code of NOVICE.
If you wish to pay by cheque please use the Discount Code of CHEQUE
Valid until March 23, 2027
NOVICE Communities are reduced by $100 - Use the discount code of NOVICE.
If you wish to pay by cheque please use the Discount Code of CHEQUE
Valid until March 23, 2027
NOVICE Communities are reduced by $100 - Use the discount code of NOVICE.
If you wish to pay by cheque please use the Discount Code of CHEQUE
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!