Communities in Bloom Alberta Society

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Communities in Bloom Alberta Society

About the memberships

Communities in Bloom Alberta Society Membership 2026

Member Community - non-evaluated
$125

Valid until March 23, 2027

This is a membership type to keep you connected to CiB Alberta, allowing you to continue to use the CiB logo, and access to a growing resource database on our website. ALSO, our fabulous Judging team will do a quiet visit of your community! We call this the Quiet Explorer and is done at no additional cost to the community - you will receive a Quiet Explorer Observations document in the fall!

If you wish to pay by cheque please use the Discount Code of CHEQUE

Member Community - Evaluated Population: 1-2,000
$300

Valid until March 23, 2027

NOVICE Communities are reduced by $100 - Use the discount code of NOVICE.

If you wish to pay by cheque please use the Discount Code of CHEQUE

Member Community - Evaluated - Population 2,001 - 10,000
$400

Valid until March 23, 2027

NOVICE Communities are reduced by $100 - Use the discount code of NOVICE.

If you wish to pay by cheque please use the Discount Code of CHEQUE

Member Community - Evaluated - Population 10,001-15,000
$500

Valid until March 23, 2027

NOVICE Communities are reduced by $100 - Use the discount code of NOVICE.

If you wish to pay by cheque please use the Discount Code of CHEQUE

Member Community - Evaluated: Population 15,000+
$600

Valid until March 23, 2027

NOVICE Communities are reduced by $100 - Use the discount code of NOVICE.

If you wish to pay by cheque please use the Discount Code of CHEQUE

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!