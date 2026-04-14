Community Bike Parade & Market - Niagara Children's Festival (May 15)

About this event
All attendees should register to secure your complimentary snacks, while supplies last!
(Snacks from Chef & Bub Gourmet Ice Pops and The Red Chip Wagon are complimentary for the first 150 registrations)
All attendees should register to secure your complimentary snacks, while supplies last!
(Snacks from Chef & Bub Gourmet Ice Pops and The Red Chip Wagon are complimentary for the first 150 registrations)
$
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