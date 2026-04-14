Carousel Players

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Carousel Players

About this event

Community Bike Parade & Market - Niagara Children's Festival (May 15)

366 St Paul St

St. Catharines, ON L2R 3N2, Canada

Youth Registration
Free

All attendees should register to secure your complimentary snacks, while supplies last!

(Snacks from Chef & Bub Gourmet Ice Pops and The Red Chip Wagon are complimentary for the first 150 registrations)

Adult Registration
Free

All attendees should register to secure your complimentary snacks, while supplies last!

(Snacks from Chef & Bub Gourmet Ice Pops and The Red Chip Wagon are complimentary for the first 150 registrations)

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