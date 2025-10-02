Community Bonds Campaign for the Agroeducational Centre

These community bonds are a loan that does not involve any financial institution, with the purpose of providing bridge financing for the Agroeducational Centre. It is not a donation! This investment earns annual interest for the investor of 4% and does not involve any management fees. The bonds will come to term one year following the end of the community bonds campaign on March 1st, 2026. Investors can purchase a maximum of 80 bonds, for a total investment of 20 000$.