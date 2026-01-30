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Community Care Foundation (kawartha Lakes)

About this event

Sales closed

Community Care Foundation presents Handbags for Health Online Auction

Pick-up location

152 Angeline St N, Lindsay, ON K9V 4X3, Canada

Tibes Brand Handbag item
Tibes Brand Handbag
$20

Starting bid

Elegant black and white structured handbag with gold-tone hardware. Features a classic top handle silhouette and spacious interior. A versatile piece perfect for work or evening wear.

Nanette Lepore Heart Print Handbag item
Nanette Lepore Heart Print Handbag
$15

Starting bid

Fall in love with this playful handbag featuring an all-over heart design. Known for her bold, feminine style, Nanette Lepore delivers a fun statement piece that’s perfect for everyday wear. Chic, functional, and full of charm, this bag is sure to steal hearts.

Spa Package item
Spa Package
$60

Starting bid

Kindly donated by Flourish Salon & Medi Spa, this indulgent spa package is your invitation to relax, restore, and unwind.


Retail therapy can be exhausting… treat yourself to some real relaxation instead.

Valued at $235, this luxurious experience includes:
• 30-Minute Luxury Indian Head Massage
• Mini Glow Facial
• Luxury Wash & Blowout
• Signature Flourish Spa Pedicure


Lug Double Dutch Cross-Body Messenger Bag item
Lug Double Dutch Cross-Body Messenger Bag
$20

Starting bid

Stay organized in style with the Lug Double Dutch crossbody messenger bag. Designed with Lug’s signature lightweight, functional style, this versatile bag features smart storage and hands-free convenience, perfect for life on the go. Practical, polished, and built for everyday adventures.

Lambert "Jamie" Handbag Deep Orchid item
Lambert "Jamie" Handbag Deep Orchid
$30

Starting bid

Kindly donated by local retailer Brittany N’ Bros.


Elegant and timeless, the Lambert Jamie handbag features a rich quilted vegan leather design in the stunning deep orchid colour. With a structured silhouette and polished chain strap, this compact bag is perfect for elevating both everyday and evening looks while keeping essentials close at hand.

George Springer Autographed Baseball item
George Springer Autographed Baseball
$20

Starting bid

Own a piece of Canadian baseball pride with this autographed baseball signed by George Springer, star outfielder for the Toronto Blue Jays. Known for his power at the plate, clutch postseason performances, and leadership on and off the field, Springer has been a key presence in the Blue Jays lineup since joining the team.


This is perfect for:

  • Dedicated Blue Jays supporters
  • Sports memorabilia collectors
  • Unique gifts for baseball fans
Igolumon Black Leather Purse item
Igolumon Black Leather Purse
$20

Starting bid

Sleek and versatile, this black leather purse features a structured top handle and a removable crossbody strap for effortless day-to-night style. Classic, polished, and easy to wear, it’s the perfect blend of elegance and practicality.

Nine West Preeta Shopper - Lavender item
Nine West Preeta Shopper - Lavender
$50

Starting bid

Add a pop of soft colour to your everyday look with the Nine West Preeta Shopper in lavender. Stylish and spacious, this tote is perfect for carrying all your daily essentials while keeping your look polished and on-trend. A chic go-to for work, errands, or weekend outings.

Danielle Nicole Brown Leather Tote item
Danielle Nicole Brown Leather Tote
$50

Starting bid

Classic and timeless, this brown leather tote offers effortless style with everyday practicality. Spacious and versatile, it’s a polished essential for work, errands, or travel.

ALDO Crimson Bow Clutch Bag item
ALDO Crimson Bow Clutch Bag
$15

Starting bid

Make a statement with this ALDO crimson bow clutch. Elegant with a touch of drama, it’s the perfect accessory for evenings out, special occasions, or a bold finishing touch.

Lambert "Molly" Handbags - Metro item
Lambert "Molly" Handbags - Metro
$30

Starting bid

Kindly donated by local retailer Brittany N’ Bros.


Sleek, compact, and effortlessly stylish, the Lambert Molly handbag in the colour Metro is crafted from premium vegan leather with a modern, structured design. It features two interchangeable straps, a chic chain strap and a solid vegan leather strap, so you can switch up the look from day to night. Thoughtfully designed with multiple interior compartments to keep your essentials organized.

Coach Classic Wristlet item
Coach Classic Wristlet
$15

Starting bid

Simple, sophisticated, and timeless, this Coach classic wristlet is ideal for keeping essentials close. A versatile piece that adds effortless luxury to any look.

Danielle Nicole Harrison Tote – Taupe item
Danielle Nicole Harrison Tote – Taupe item
Danielle Nicole Harrison Tote – Taupe
$30

Starting bid

Neutral and refined, the Danielle Nicole Harrison tote in taupe blends modern design with functional space. An easy-to-style bag that transitions seamlessly from day to night.

Raisa by Heys Bag – Blue item
Raisa by Heys Bag – Blue
$20

Starting bid

Brighten your look with this Raisa by Heys bag in blue. Lightweight and stylish, it’s perfect for carrying your essentials while adding a fun pop of colour to any outfit.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!