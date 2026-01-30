Community Care Foundation presents Handbags for Health Online Auction

Kindly donated by Flourish Salon & Medi Spa, this indulgent spa package is your invitation to relax, restore, and unwind.





Retail therapy can be exhausting… treat yourself to some real relaxation instead.

Valued at $235, this luxurious experience includes:

• 30-Minute Luxury Indian Head Massage

• Mini Glow Facial

• Luxury Wash & Blowout

• Signature Flourish Spa Pedicure



