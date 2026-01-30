Community Care Foundation presents Handbags for Health Online Auction

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Starting bid
Elegant black and white structured handbag with gold-tone hardware. Features a classic top handle silhouette and spacious interior. A versatile piece perfect for work or evening wear.
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Fall in love with this playful handbag featuring an all-over heart design. Known for her bold, feminine style, Nanette Lepore delivers a fun statement piece that’s perfect for everyday wear. Chic, functional, and full of charm, this bag is sure to steal hearts.
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Kindly donated by Flourish Salon & Medi Spa, this indulgent spa package is your invitation to relax, restore, and unwind.
Retail therapy can be exhausting… treat yourself to some real relaxation instead.
Valued at $235, this luxurious experience includes:
• 30-Minute Luxury Indian Head Massage
• Mini Glow Facial
• Luxury Wash & Blowout
• Signature Flourish Spa Pedicure
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Stay organized in style with the Lug Double Dutch crossbody messenger bag. Designed with Lug’s signature lightweight, functional style, this versatile bag features smart storage and hands-free convenience, perfect for life on the go. Practical, polished, and built for everyday adventures.
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Kindly donated by local retailer Brittany N’ Bros.
Elegant and timeless, the Lambert Jamie handbag features a rich quilted vegan leather design in the stunning deep orchid colour. With a structured silhouette and polished chain strap, this compact bag is perfect for elevating both everyday and evening looks while keeping essentials close at hand.
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Own a piece of Canadian baseball pride with this autographed baseball signed by George Springer, star outfielder for the Toronto Blue Jays. Known for his power at the plate, clutch postseason performances, and leadership on and off the field, Springer has been a key presence in the Blue Jays lineup since joining the team.
This is perfect for:
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Sleek and versatile, this black leather purse features a structured top handle and a removable crossbody strap for effortless day-to-night style. Classic, polished, and easy to wear, it’s the perfect blend of elegance and practicality.
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Add a pop of soft colour to your everyday look with the Nine West Preeta Shopper in lavender. Stylish and spacious, this tote is perfect for carrying all your daily essentials while keeping your look polished and on-trend. A chic go-to for work, errands, or weekend outings.
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Classic and timeless, this brown leather tote offers effortless style with everyday practicality. Spacious and versatile, it’s a polished essential for work, errands, or travel.
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Make a statement with this ALDO crimson bow clutch. Elegant with a touch of drama, it’s the perfect accessory for evenings out, special occasions, or a bold finishing touch.
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Kindly donated by local retailer Brittany N’ Bros.
Sleek, compact, and effortlessly stylish, the Lambert Molly handbag in the colour Metro is crafted from premium vegan leather with a modern, structured design. It features two interchangeable straps, a chic chain strap and a solid vegan leather strap, so you can switch up the look from day to night. Thoughtfully designed with multiple interior compartments to keep your essentials organized.
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Simple, sophisticated, and timeless, this Coach classic wristlet is ideal for keeping essentials close. A versatile piece that adds effortless luxury to any look.
Starting bid
Neutral and refined, the Danielle Nicole Harrison tote in taupe blends modern design with functional space. An easy-to-style bag that transitions seamlessly from day to night.
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Brighten your look with this Raisa by Heys bag in blue. Lightweight and stylish, it’s perfect for carrying your essentials while adding a fun pop of colour to any outfit.
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