Community Climate Council's Store

About this shop
Ethical and sustainable t-shirt. Available in four sizes (S,M,L,XL).
A reusable bag to carry your items.
Climate related buttons. Choose your favourite from a variety of options.
Choose three buttons to take home.
Choose from a variety of environment and climate action themed stickers.
Choose two of your favorite stickers from a variety of environment and climate action themed stickers.
CCC hat
Select your favorite button and sticker from our selection.
This bundle offer lets you select your favorite button, sticker and postcard from our selection for a great price!
Choose from our plant selection.
Choose from our 2 styles of CCC mugs
White long sleeve CCC shirt
XL Grey sweater
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!