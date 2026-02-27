Community Climate Council

Offered by

Community Climate Council

About this shop

Community Climate Council's Store

T-shirt
$20

Ethical and sustainable t-shirt. Available in four sizes (S,M,L,XL).

Tote
$15

A reusable bag to carry your items.

Single Button
$4

Climate related buttons. Choose your favourite from a variety of options.

Pack of 3 Buttons
$10

Choose three buttons to take home.

Postcard
$2
3 Postcards
$5
Single Sticker
$3

Choose from a variety of environment and climate action themed stickers.

2 stickers
$5

Choose two of your favorite stickers from a variety of environment and climate action themed stickers.

CCC TOQUES
$10

CCC hat

1 BUTTON + 1 STICKER
$6

Select your favorite button and sticker from our selection.

1 BUTTON + 1 STICKER + POSTCARD
$8

This bundle offer lets you select your favorite button, sticker and postcard from our selection for a great price!

Potted plant
$8

Choose from our plant selection.

CCC MUG
$20

Choose from our 2 styles of CCC mugs

Long sleeve shirt
$15

White long sleeve CCC shirt

CCC sweater
$20

XL Grey sweater

Add a donation for Community Climate Council

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!