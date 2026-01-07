Community Conversations

Hosted by
About this event
$
Inn at the Forks, 75 Forks Market Rd, Winnipeg, MB R3C 4T6, Canada
Enjoy the full program with access to all activities for free. To provide the opportunity for meaningful dialogue, the event is capped at 30 participants. You must register to attend. Unfortunately we will not be able to accommodate drop-ins. If registration is full, you can email us at [email protected] to be added to a waitlist for the next event.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!