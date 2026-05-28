Community Day Silent Auction 2026

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Elevate your productivity and creativity with this impressive tech bundle generously donated by ImprovingIT. This prize includes a sleek iPad, paired with a protective cover to keep it safe on the go, an Apple Pencil for seamless note-taking and design, and a keyboard to transform your device into a powerful, portable workstation. Whether for work, school, or everyday use, this all-in-one package delivers style, performance, and versatility—perfect for staying connected and getting things done in any setting. Valued at $1,000.00
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Escape to luxury with a two-night stay at the iconic Fairmont Chateau Whistler. Nestled in the heart of the mountains, enjoy breathtaking views, world-class amenities, and unforgettable relaxation. The perfect getaway for adventure or indulgence! Estimated Value: $1000
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Keep your vehicle in top condition with this incredible $1,000 gift certificate from Take 5 Oil Change. Enjoy quick, convenient service and peace of mind. A practical and high-value prize for any driver!
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Treat someone special—or yourself—to comfort and convenience with a $200 gift certificate for Best Western Plus in Abbotsford. Perfectly suited for a relaxing getaway, this certificate offers the flexibility to enjoy a welcoming stay featuring modern amenities, cozy accommodations, and exceptional service. Whether it’s used for a weekend escape, a business trip, or a well-deserved night of rest, guests can take advantage of spacious rooms, complimentary breakfast, and easy access to Abbotsford’s local attractions and scenic beauty. Thoughtful and versatile, this gift is an ideal way to create lasting memories and enjoy a touch of everyday luxury.
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Drive away with confidence and safety thanks to this generous donation from Mr. Lube + Tires. The winning bidder will receive a brand new set of tires, with the freedom to choose the type and size that best suits their vehicle—up to a value of $1,000.
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Enjoy a fun-filled day at the PNE with four gate passes! Perfect for families or friends to experience rides, games, and summer entertainment. Estimated value $100
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Give your home a fresh new look with a $350 voucher from North Point Cleaning, your local exterior cleaning experts. This generous donation can be used toward a variety of professional services, including window cleaning, house washing, roof washing, gutter cleaning, and pressure washing.
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Elevate your entertaining with a beautifully handcrafted Maple Butcher Block from Holley Woodworking. Expertly made from quality maple, this one-of-a-kind piece showcases the natural beauty and character of the wood while providing the perfect backdrop for serving cheeses, meats, appetizers, and more. Both functional and decorative, this custom board is a stunning addition to any kitchen or gathering space. Includes a Date Night Charcuterie Box from Curds to Cured, a 6 Piece Kitchenaid Knife Set and a $50 Costco Gift Card. Estimated value: $255.
Starting bid
Treat yourself or someone special to this practical and stylish Men’s Care Bundle. Featuring a haircut & beard kit for a smooth, convenient grooming experience and $75 in Cameron James gift cards to put toward quality men's apparel and accessories, this package is the perfect combination of self-care and style. Estimated Value $135.
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Enjoy one month of unlimited access to classes at The Fitness Lab in Mission. Whether you're starting fresh or looking to stay consistent, this pass offers a great way to stay active and committed to your health and wellness goals. Pass includes a size medium hoody! Estimated value: $230.
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Pamper your fur baby with this incredible pet package from Bosley’s! This bundle includes a gift basket filled with treats, toys, pet essentials, and a $50 Costco Gift Card!
Estimated value: $115.
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Experience the charm and energy of the Abbotsford Agrifair 2026, a vibrant summer celebration of the Fraser Valley’s agricultural heritage. From lively midway rides and live entertainment to farm animals, hands-on exhibits, and delicious local treats, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. It’s a place where families connect, the community comes together, and lasting memories are made—all while celebrating the traditions and spirit that make Abbotsford unique. Prize Pack Includes 4 individual weekend wristband gate passes, 1 weekend parking pass, 1 bucket of mini donuts & 4 medium lemonades. Valued at $150.00
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Enjoy an exciting prize bundle generously provided by BCLC, featuring something for everyone! The pack includes a $50 Scratch & Win prize pack for your chance to win big, a stylish BCLC Men's Nike jacket size medium, a premium BCLC/S’well water bottle, and a BCLC umbrella —perfect for staying prepared in any weather. A great mix of fun, fashion, and practicality! Valued at $300.00.
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Upgrade your style with this sharp menswear bundle featuring a $50 Rex Cox gift card and a classic bow tie. Perfect for formal events or elevating everyday looks. A stylish win for any well-dressed gentleman! Estimated Value: $80
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Experience the excitement of live AHL hockey with four bowl tickets to see the Abbotsford Canucks. Enjoy great seats, fast-paced action, and an unforgettable night cheering on the home team. Perfect for a fun outing with family or friends! Valid until Dec 31, 2026. Estimated Value: $250
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Tackle yard work with ease using this electric weed whacker, plus a bonus basket of extras. Perfect for the home gardener. Estimated Value $80.
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See the difference with a $100 Gift Certificate to Swing Optical! Put it toward stylish new frames, prescription lenses, sunglasses, or other quality eyewear. With expert service and a wide selection to choose from, this is a great opportunity to refresh your look while taking care of your vision. Value $100
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Enjoy or Gift an exceptional dining experience at Sunflower Lodge, where farm-to-table cuisine meets warm hospitality. Featuring locally sourced, seasonal ingredients and stunning Fraser River views, it’s the perfect spot for a memorable brunch or dinner.
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Enjoy a delicious meal at White Spot with this $50 gift card. Perfect for classic favorites, family dining, or a casual night out. A tasty treat everyone will love!
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Refresh your space and get inspired with this fantastic package from Cloverdale Paint! This auction item includes a 50% off coupon toward your next paint purchase, along with a thoughtfully curated gift basket filled with useful and enjoyable surprises. Perfect for homeowners, DIY enthusiasts, or anyone planning a fresh new look for their home.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!