Community Day Silent Auction 2026

Elevate your productivity and creativity with this impressive tech bundle generously donated by ImprovingIT. This prize includes a sleek iPad, paired with a protective cover to keep it safe on the go, an Apple Pencil for seamless note-taking and design, and a keyboard to transform your device into a powerful, portable workstation. Whether for work, school, or everyday use, this all-in-one package delivers style, performance, and versatility—perfect for staying connected and getting things done in any setting. Valued at $1,000.00