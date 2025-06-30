Community Movement Project with Meredith Kalaman

Attend one of the following workshops: •Saturday, July 19 - 11:00 - 12:30pm @ First City School of Dance •Sunday, July 20 - 11:00 - 12:30pm @ First City School of Dance •Monday, July 21 - 6:00 - 7:30pm @ Harbour Passage

Attend one of the following workshops: •Saturday, July 19 - 11:00 - 12:30pm @ First City School of Dance •Sunday, July 20 - 11:00 - 12:30pm @ First City School of Dance •Monday, July 21 - 6:00 - 7:30pm @ Harbour Passage

More details...