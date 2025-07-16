Community of Hearts Holiday Gift Baskets

$
A sweet and thoughtful token of appreciation. Includes one bag of Boxes of Hearts artisan chocolate-dipped licorice, a hand-designed greeting card created by a Community of Hearts participant, two branded pens, two inclusion stickers, and an info card about our mission.
Optional: Add a charitable donation in the recipient’s name to any basket purchase.
Share more warmth this season. Includes one bag of Boxes of Hearts chocolate-dipped licorice, a hand-designed greeting card, two Community of Hearts pens, two inclusion stickers, an info card about our mission, plus a COH-branded mug and two holiday cards.
Make an impact with every detail. Includes one bag of Boxes of Hearts chocolate-dipped licorice, a hand-designed greeting card, two COH pens, two inclusion stickers, a branded mug, a 4-pack of holiday cards and a certificate for a donation made in the recipient’s name.
