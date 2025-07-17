COMMUNITY OF HEARTS - HOLIDAY BASKET SHOP

A sweet and thoughtful token of appreciation. Includes one bag of Boxes of Hearts artisan chocolate-dipped licorice, a hand-designed greeting card created by a Community of Hearts participant, two branded pens, two inclusion stickers, and an info card about our mission.
Optional: Add a charitable donation in the recipient’s name to any basket purchase. Please note image does not represent exact basket or contents
Share more warmth this season. Includes one bag of Boxes of Hearts chocolate-dipped licorice, a hand-designed greeting card, two Community of Hearts pens, two inclusion stickers, an info card about our mission, plus a COH-branded mug and two holiday cards.
Make an impact with every detail. Includes two bags of Boxes of Hearts chocolate-dipped licorice, two hand-designed greeting cards, two COH pens, two inclusion stickers, a branded mug, a 4-pack of holiday cards and a certificate for a donation made in the recipient’s name.
These hand dipped artisan candies are made with love by our participants in the Boxes of Hearts program.
Feel free to email us if you have any questions around pick-up or would like to order a large quantity.
Red Licorice dipped in chocolate.
Send those you love a beautiful, high quality, hand designed card that supports programming for youth and adults with developmental disabilities right here in Guelph.
This design was created by a participant at the Community of Hearts Learning Day Program.
