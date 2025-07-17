COMMUNITY OF HEARTS - HOLIDAY BASKET SHOP

Small Gift Basket item
Small Gift Basket
CA$45

A sweet and thoughtful token of appreciation. Includes one bag of Boxes of Hearts artisan chocolate-dipped licorice, a hand-designed greeting card created by a Community of Hearts participant, two branded pens, two inclusion stickers, and an info card about our mission.
Optional: Add a charitable donation in the recipient’s name to any basket purchase. Please note image does not represent exact basket or contents


Medium Gift Basket item
Medium Gift Basket
CA$70

Share more warmth this season. Includes one bag of Boxes of Hearts chocolate-dipped licorice, a hand-designed greeting card, two Community of Hearts pens, two inclusion stickers, an info card about our mission, plus a COH-branded mug and two holiday cards.
Optional: Add a charitable donation in the recipient’s name to any basket purchase. Please note image does not represent exact basket or contents

Large Gift Basket item
Large Gift Basket
CA$100

Make an impact with every detail. Includes two bags of Boxes of Hearts chocolate-dipped licorice, two hand-designed greeting cards, two COH pens, two inclusion stickers, a branded mug, a 4-pack of holiday cards and a certificate for a donation made in the recipient’s name.

Please note image does not represent exact basket or contents

Artisan Candy (Milk Chocolate) item
Artisan Candy (Milk Chocolate)
CA$5

These hand dipped artisan candies are made with love by our participants in the Boxes of Hearts program.

Feel free to email us if you have any questions around pick-up or would like to order a large quantity.

Red Licorice dipped in chocolate.

Artisan Candy (Dark Chocolate) (Copy) item
Artisan Candy (Dark Chocolate) (Copy)
CA$5

These hand dipped artisan candies are made with love by our participants in the Boxes of Hearts program.

Feel free to email us if you have any questions around pick-up or would like to order a large quantity.


Red Licorice dipped in chocolate.

Happy Hanukkah Card - Design One item
Happy Hanukkah Card - Design One
CA$5

Send those you love a beautiful, high quality, hand designed card that supports programming for youth and adults with developmental disabilities right here in Guelph.

This design was created by a participant at the Community of Hearts Learning Day Program.

Happy Hanukkah Card - Design Two item
Happy Hanukkah Card - Design Two
CA$5

Send those you love a beautiful, high quality, hand designed card that supports programming for youth and adults with developmental disabilities right here in Guelph.

This design was created by a participant at the Community of Hearts Learning Day Program.

Happy Holidays Card - Design One item
Happy Holidays Card - Design One
CA$5

Send those you love a beautiful, high quality, hand designed card that supports programming for youth and adults with developmental disabilities right here in Guelph.

This design was created by a participant at the Community of Hearts Learning Day Program.

Happy Holidays Card - Design Two item
Happy Holidays Card - Design Two
CA$5

Send those you love a beautiful, high quality, hand designed card that supports programming for youth and adults with developmental disabilities right here in Guelph.

This design was created by a participant at the Community of Hearts Learning Day Program.

Merry Christmas Card - Design One item
Merry Christmas Card - Design One
CA$5

Send those you love a beautiful, high quality, hand designed card that supports programming for youth and adults with developmental disabilities right here in Guelph.

This design was created by a participant at the Community of Hearts Learning Day Program.

Merry Christmas Card - Design Two item
Merry Christmas Card - Design Two
CA$5

Send those you love a beautiful, high quality, hand designed card that supports programming for youth and adults with developmental disabilities right here in Guelph.

This design was created by a participant at the Community of Hearts Learning Day Program.

addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing