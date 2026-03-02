Mile-End Chavurah/ Les Amis juifs du Mile End

Community Passover Seder 2026

405 Av. Fairmount O

Montréal, QC H2V 2G5, Canada

Adult Members
$40

These tickets are for adult members of the Chavurah. If you need a discounted ticket please get in touch with Tamara at [email protected]. No one will be turned away due to financial barriers.

Child member
$14

These tickets are for the children of Chavurah members.

Student members
$30

These tickets are for students members of the Chavurah.

Adults non-member
$74

These tickets are for adults who are not members of the Chavurah. They are available as of March 19th.

Student non-member
$50

These tickets are for students who are not members of the Chavurah, They are available as of March 19th.

Kids non-member
$24

These tickets are for children who are not members of the Chavurah. They are available as of March 19th.

