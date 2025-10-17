Concerned Citizens of Baynes Sound's Silent Auction

4754 Kilmarnock Dr, Royston, BC V9N 9S4, Canada

Wood Ducks item
Wood Ducks
CA$150

Artist: Rob Kerr Retail value $300

8"x8" acrylic on birch panel

Rob has always been passionate about art, starting with cartooning in kindergarten. From cartooning, his artwork graduated to sketching and painting wildlife and landscapes.  Whether exploring on bikes, camping, fishing, or long hikes, inspiration was all around.   He finds being outdoors amongst nature both inspiring and intoxicating.

Union Bay Sunrise item
Union Bay Sunrise
CA$150

Artist: Linda Gooding

Acrylic on canvas. Retail value $350.

Linda's artistic journey started in high school. Instead of sticking
to a traditional academic path, She jumped right into College at
t16, studying the intricacies of Technical Illustration and Graphic Design. It wasn't until her mid-
twenties when she picked up a pencil and started sketching
animals that her true passion for art was born. Since then, she has
been painting wildlife using watercolours , in recent years she
has added acrylic and mixed media. Every brush
stroke is inspired by the breathtaking nature around her,
from the ocean waves to the stunning sunrise and sunsets,
capturing the essence of flora and fauna in all its glory.

Salmon item
Salmon
CA$40

14”x6”. Ceramic.

Retail value $75.
Rod is a West Coast potter focusing mostly on hand built sculptures and pots that reflect the Vancouver Island land Sea and sky. Rod grew up in the Comox Valley as part of a farming, family and love to paint and do pottery as a young person after a moving away before work, Rod continued to take pottery courses and learn his craft after moving back to the Comox Valley and retiring. Rod joined the local. Comox Valley potters club and continues to learn and grow as an artist. Rod resides in union Bay and gets his inspiration from the surrounding beauty and history of the area.

Sea Star item
Sea Star
CA$40

9”x9”. Ceramic.

Retail value $60.
Whale Tail item
Whale Tail
CA$30

8”x6”. Ceramic.

Retail value $50.
Washer Creek
CA$150

18"x18" Limited edition framed block print.

Baby Bolster
CA$250

Place mats and table runner
CA$125

Train to Nowhere item
Train to Nowhere
CA$120

10"x14" acrylic on canvas. Framed.

Ian Munro is a newer artist pursuing a passion for creating beauty in any form. He paints in a realistic style (which is a big surprise to him!) and works from his own photography as inspiration.

Tree Island Trypich item
Tree Island Trypich
CA$100

10"x14" acrylic on canvas.

Sometimes nature offers images that don't look real. This is one of them!


Proud item
Proud
CA$75

10"x14" acrylic on canvas.

Tulip and Polka Dots item
Tulip and Polka Dots
CA$50

8"x10" acrylic on canvas.

Poppy and Stripes item
Poppy and Stripes
CA$50

8"x10" acrylic on canvas.

