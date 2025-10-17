Concerned Citizens of Baynes Sound's Silent Auction

auctionV2.input.startingBid
Artist: Rob Kerr Retail value $300
8"x8" acrylic on birch panel
Rob has always been passionate about art, starting with cartooning in kindergarten. From cartooning, his artwork graduated to sketching and painting wildlife and landscapes. Whether exploring on bikes, camping, fishing, or long hikes, inspiration was all around. He finds being outdoors amongst nature both inspiring and intoxicating.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Artist: Linda Gooding
Acrylic on canvas. Retail value $350.
Linda's artistic journey started in high school. Instead of sticking
to a traditional academic path, She jumped right into College at
t16, studying the intricacies of Technical Illustration and Graphic Design. It wasn't until her mid-
twenties when she picked up a pencil and started sketching
animals that her true passion for art was born. Since then, she has
been painting wildlife using watercolours , in recent years she
has added acrylic and mixed media. Every brush
stroke is inspired by the breathtaking nature around her,
from the ocean waves to the stunning sunrise and sunsets,
capturing the essence of flora and fauna in all its glory.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
14”x6”. Ceramic.
Retail value $75.
Rod is a West Coast potter focusing mostly on hand built sculptures and pots that reflect the Vancouver Island land Sea and sky. Rod grew up in the Comox Valley as part of a farming, family and love to paint and do pottery as a young person after a moving away before work, Rod continued to take pottery courses and learn his craft after moving back to the Comox Valley and retiring. Rod joined the local. Comox Valley potters club and continues to learn and grow as an artist. Rod resides in union Bay and gets his inspiration from the surrounding beauty and history of the area.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
9”x9”. Ceramic.
Retail value $60.
Rod is a West Coast potter focusing mostly on hand built sculptures and pots that reflect the Vancouver Island land Sea and sky. Rod grew up in the Comox Valley as part of a farming, family and love to paint and do pottery as a young person after a moving away before work, Rod continued to take pottery courses and learn his craft after moving back to the Comox Valley and retiring. Rod joined the local. Comox Valley potters club and continues to learn and grow as an artist. Rod resides in union Bay and gets his inspiration from the surrounding beauty and history of the area.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
8”x6”. Ceramic.
Retail value $50.
Rod is a West Coast potter focusing mostly on hand built sculptures and pots that reflect the Vancouver Island land Sea and sky. Rod grew up in the Comox Valley as part of a farming, family and love to paint and do pottery as a young person after a moving away before work, Rod continued to take pottery courses and learn his craft after moving back to the Comox Valley and retiring. Rod joined the local. Comox Valley potters club and continues to learn and grow as an artist. Rod resides in union Bay and gets his inspiration from the surrounding beauty and history of the area.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
18"x18" Limited edition framed block print.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
auctionV2.input.startingBid
auctionV2.input.startingBid
10"x14" acrylic on canvas. Framed.
Ian Munro is a newer artist pursuing a passion for creating beauty in any form. He paints in a realistic style (which is a big surprise to him!) and works from his own photography as inspiration.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
10"x14" acrylic on canvas.
Sometimes nature offers images that don't look real. This is one of them!
Ian Munro is a newer artist pursuing a passion for creating beauty in any form. He paints in a realistic style (which is a big surprise to him!) and works from his own photography as inspiration.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
10"x14" acrylic on canvas.
Ian Munro is a newer artist pursuing a passion for creating beauty in any form. He paints in a realistic style (which is a big surprise to him!) and works from his own photography as inspiration.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
8"x10" acrylic on canvas.
Ian Munro is a newer artist pursuing a passion for creating beauty in any form. He paints in a realistic style (which is a big surprise to him!) and works from his own photography as inspiration.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
8"x10" acrylic on canvas.
Ian Munro is a newer artist pursuing a passion for creating beauty in any form. He paints in a realistic style (which is a big surprise to him!) and works from his own photography as inspiration.
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing