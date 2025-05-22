Song, Serenade & Symphony

Hosted by
About this event
54 Benton St, Kitchener, ON N2G 3H2, Canada
Section E starts at row 5 and goes to the back of the church on either side of the main aisle in the sanctuary. Specific seats within this section are not assigned. Students -- Please purchase student tickets separately from non student tickets. Apply discount code STUDENT50 at checkout. Students must present a valid student ID card at the door. Ticket price includes HST.
Section A includes the first row on either side of the main aisle in the sanctuary of the church. Specific seats within this section are not assigned. Ticket price includes HST.
Section B includes the 2nd to 4th rows in the centre balcony. Specific seats within this section are not assigned. Please note that these seats are not wheelchair accessible. Ticket price includes HST.
Section C includes the 2nd, 3rd, and 4th rows on either side of the main aisle in the sanctuary of the church. Specific seats within this section are not assigned. Ticket price includes HST.
Section D includes the 1st row in the centre balcony (obstructed view). Specific seats within this section are not assigned. Please note that these seats are not wheelchair accessible. Ticket price includes HST.
Section F includes the front row in the Side Balconies. Specific seats within this section are not assigned. Please note that these seats are not wheelchair accessible. Ticket price includes HST.
Section G includes the 2nd and 3rd rows of the Side Balconies (obstructed view). Specific seats within this section are not assigned. Please note that these seats are not wheelchair accessible. Ticket price includes HST.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!