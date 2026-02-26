<p>Concert gala | 30th anniversary</p>

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General admission. Entitles you to a $30 tax receipt
Package of 4 tickets. Equivalent to $37.50 per person. Limited quantity
For students and children under 18. Limited quantity
Attend a VIP pre-concert cocktail starting at 1:30pm in the foyer of Salle Claude-Champagne. Includes your ticket for the concert in selected rows in the orchestra. Entitles you to a $45 tax receipt. Limited quantity
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