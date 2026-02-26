Orchestre des jeunes du mont Royal

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Orchestre des jeunes du mont Royal

About this event

<p>Concert gala | 30th anniversary</p>

220 Av. Vincent-D'Indy

Outremont, QC H2V 2T5, Canada

Regular
$65

General admission. Entitles you to a $30 tax receipt

Family/Parents Package
$150
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Package of 4 tickets. Equivalent to $37.50 per person. Limited quantity

Students/Young Audience
$20

For students and children under 18. Limited quantity

VIP Cocktail before Concert
$120

Attend a VIP pre-concert cocktail starting at 1:30pm in the foyer of Salle Claude-Champagne. Includes your ticket for the concert in selected rows in the orchestra. Entitles you to a $45 tax receipt. Limited quantity

Add a donation for Orchestre des jeunes du mont Royal

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